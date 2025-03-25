Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Minor, lactating mother detail deadly fasting ordeal under Mackenzie’s orders

The witness narrated that Mackenzie convened a large meeting where he ordered a mass fast — starting with children, then women, and finally men.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The ongoing manslaughter trial against controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and 94 others took a dramatic turn in a Mombasa court as the prosecution presented its 28th and 29th witnesses.

One of the witnesses, JNK — a minor — testified in camera, recounting how Mackenzie’s teachings against formal education influenced his parents to withdraw him and his siblings from school, eventually leading to their arrest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“My father initially opposed Pastor Mackenzie’s teachings but later joined him, prompting our family to relocate to Shakahola,” JNK told the court.

Once in Shakahola, the witness narrated, Mackenzie convened a large meeting where he ordered a mass fast — starting with children, then women, and finally men.

“Our parents locked us in a room with no food or water,” JNK recounted, adding that he managed to escape by cycling to a children’s home in Watamu.

The second protected witness, BMN, delivered an emotional testimony about losing her seven children to starvation.

“My children died of hunger and dehydration. The security men took away any food I had,” she told the court.

BMN further revealed that while she was pregnant, Mackenzie forced her to fast in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

“After two days without food, I was too weak to breastfeed when I gave birth, and my baby died,” she recounted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also testified that Mackenzie forbade followers from mourning their children’s deaths and that she witnessed several children succumbing to starvation under his instructions.

The witness revealed she joined Mackenzie’s church in 2017 after watching his sermons on Times TV.

“He convinced us to withdraw our children from school, avoid hospitals, reject family planning, and abstain from government activities like elections and the national census,” she said.

According to BMN, Mackenzie shut down his church and the Times TV channel in 2019 and shifted communication to a WhatsApp group before urging his followers to relocate to Shakahola.

“We were told to pay Sh2,000 for two acres of land in Shakahola,” she testified, adding that her family moved there and began farming.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant DPP Jami Yamina, includes Principal Prosecution Counsels Victor Owiti, Betty Rubia, and Alex Ndiema.

Police arrested Mackenzie last April after discovering over 400 bodies — including children — in mass graves in Shakahola, a remote forest about two hours’ drive west of Malindi. Most of the bodies showed signs of starvation and assault.

Mackenzie is the leader of the so-called Good News International Church, which forced thousands of followers to live in the forest where they fasted to death, including young children.

He has remained in custody alongside the other suspects since 2023, when they were first arrested, leading to the exhumation of over 400 bodies from shallow graves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Short illness’ claims second Shakahola cult suspect

The Public Prosecutor said the suspect identified as Edison Safari was amomng ninty-five accused persons charged with 283 counts of manslaughter.

September 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Shakahola taskforce proposes Commission to complement self-regulation of religion

The taskforce, established in May 2023 in the wake of retrieval of bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult in Kilifi's Shakahola...

July 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Witness in Shakahola Massacre Case Reveals Forced Starvation Leading to Family Deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26— In a harrowing testimony, the seventh prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre terrorism-related case recounted being coerced into depriving his...

July 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

High court declares commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High court has declared the commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal. This follows a suit filed by...

July 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows cult leader Mackenzie, wife to meet under strict supervision

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 25 – A Mombasa Court on Thursday allowed cult leader Paul Mackenzie and his wife, Rhodah Mumbua, to meet in prison...

April 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR denounces rights abuses against Mckenzie, his associates in remand

Among the suspects, only Paul Mackenzie, the mastermind behind the Shakahola massacre that occurred between 2019 and 2023 in the Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County,...

March 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to free cult leader Mackenzie, 38 parents of rescued children on bond

Tononoka Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir stated that the prosecution had advanced compelling reasons against the accused persons interfering with children witnesses.

March 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders hospitalisation of Mackenzie, his followers after renewed hunger strike

The leader of the starvation cult discovered in Kilifisi's Shakahola forest in May 2023 staged a hunger strike protesting 'injustice" ahead of a bail...

February 20, 2024