Speaking at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Jogoo House on Monday, Migos instructed county education directors to submit a status update within 14 days on compliance with the directive

EDUCATION

Migos demands action of schools witholding KCPE and KCSE certificates

Migos emphasized that it is illegal for institutions to withhold Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for any reason, including fee arrears.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has directed all schools to release certificates withheld due to unpaid fees, urging county director to ensure compliance.

Migos emphasized that it is illegal for institutions to withhold Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for any reason, including fee arrears.

Speaking at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Jogoo House on Monday, Migos instructed county education directors to submit a status update within 14 days on compliance with the directive.

He stressed that no student should be denied access to their certificates due to financial difficulties.

“The law does not allow anyone to withhold certificates; they should be given unconditionally,” the CS said.

“Any school holding certificates must release them now. Schools still holding certificates should be reported, and education directors must give me a progress report within 14 days,” Migos directed.

For years, many students and parents have struggled with withheld certificates, limiting their ability to pursue further studies or apply for jobs, despite repeated assuarances by government.

Sh14bn capitation

Additionally, the CS announced that the government had disbursed Sh14 billion to secondary schools last Friday to clear outstanding capitation for the first term.

At the same event, Migos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) and the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), officially ending a month-long strike that had paralyzed learning at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

He noted that discussions led by an inter-ministerial committee had been instrumental in resolving the impasse. The signed agreement would now allow TUK staff to resume their duties.

“I trust and believe that the Council and the Administration will work extra hard to ensure that the time lost is recovered for the students,” Migos stated.

The CS assured the public that the Ministry of Education had put adequate measures in place to facilitate uninterrupted learning in public universities.

UASU Secretary-General Constant Wasonga confirmed that staff will resume classes immediately, marking the end of the prolonged strike at TUK. He commended the ministry for initiating a bailout plan for the university.

“More importantly, let’s work because now we have a deal. We could not get everything, but we have a phased plan that is going to solve this problem once and for all,” Wasonga said.

Philip Onyango, KUSU Chairperson, echoed Wasonga’s sentiments and thanked all stakeholders involved in the process.

He emphasized that while immediate concerns had been addressed, further discussions with the government would continue to secure long-term solutions.

“By a letter dated 27th January 2025, the employer appealed to KUSU to call off the strike, assuring KUSU that the arising issues would be resolved amicably,” the unions said in a joint statement.

