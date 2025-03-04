Mbadi meets US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires to discuss impact of Trump’s Executive Orders on Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on Tuesday held talks with U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard to discuss the implications of recent executive orders issued by President Donald Trump on Kenya.

The discussions centered on a temporary 90-day suspension of certain foreign aid programs, as part of a broader review to assess their effectiveness and alignment with United States foreign policy goals.

“Their discussions covered recent Executive Orders signed by the U.S. President and their potential implications for Kenya,” stated Treasury.

Recognizing the potential impact of these measures, both parties stressed the need for continued engagement between Kenya and the United States to evaluate any effects, particularly on development programs and organizations operating in the country.

They also explored possible solutions to emerging challenges facing the two countries.

Despite the suspension, Dillard reaffirmed the United States government’s commitment to critical humanitarian initiatives, including food assistance, support for the Haiti program, and other life-saving efforts.

Early last Month the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced that Kenya will slash its development budget to fund critical programs affected by a potential freeze on US foreign aid.

Mbadi stated that if US President Donald Trump follows through on his directive to suspend aid, Kenya will have to rely on domestic financing.

“We will have no alternative but to redirect part of the development budget to sustain crucial programs that could be starved of funds if the US halts foreign aid,” said Mbadi.

He assured Kenyans that measures are already being put in place to ensure that key health programs, particularly those dependent on donor support, remain operational.

“Health programs such as HIV treatment are essential for saving lives, and the government will ensure they continue uninterrupted,” he added.

The US government suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending a policy review.

The move affects over 20 million people globally, including Kenyans under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and USAID programs.