Manegene proposes formal dissent for commissioners dissatisfied with poll outcomes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Lawyer Wanjiku Manegene has proposed the country considers a legal amendment to allow dissenting IEBC commissioners to formally register their opposition in a bid to contain dramatic boardroom fallouts.

Speaking before the Selection Panel tasked to recruit new commissioners, Manegene, who is seeking to chair the electoral commission, emphasized the need to reform the commission’s framework to ensure stability, citing the controversial fallout of the “Cherera Four” during the 2022 General Election.

“Commissioners walking away is likely to be a challenge I would face, which is why I would push for a law to guide the exit of a commissioner,” the candidate told the panel on Wednesday.

Manegene argued that such reforms would enhance transparency and strengthen public confidence in the commission.

She proposed forming a multi-agency team to review and amend existing IEBC laws to provide clear guidelines for commissioners.

“We need to amend the IEBC laws. I will form a multi-agency team to address issues surrounding the commissioners. Based on the experience we’ve had, we need clear legal guidelines for them,” she explained.

Congested polling centres

Addressing concerns about transparency in secret balloting, Manegene identified overcrowding at polling stations as a key challenge and pledged to enforce strict measures to reduce congestion.

“The main cause of interference with secret balloting is congestion at polling stations. I will enforce strict adherence to the law to minimize the numbers,” she said.

On the issue of past leadership conflicts within the IEBC, Manegene attributed them to personality differences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also addressed a personal legal dispute involving a bounced cheque linked to a failed joint business venture with Kimunge Limited, clarifying that she complied with a court order to settle the matter.

“That was a disagreement with a friend after our joint venture did not work out, and they wanted to pull out because we didn’t make a profit. He then went to court, and I was ordered to pay—which I did,” she explained.

If appointed IEBC Chair, Manegene reaffirmed that adherence to the rule of law would be her guiding principle in handling disputes and maintaining the commission’s integrity.