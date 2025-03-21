Connect with us

County News

Man sentenced to life for defiling 7-year-old girl in Kericho

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 21 –A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old girl in Sondu Township, Soin-Sigowet Sub-County.

Delivering the verdict, Resident Magistrate Claire Odunga ruled that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt, highlighting the brutality of the crime and its devastating impact on the victim.

“This court cannot ignore the lasting trauma suffered by the victim and the gravity of the offense. The mandatory life sentence is necessary to serve as a deterrent and to uphold justice,” the magistrate stated.

According to court records, the incident occurred on December 19, 2024, around noon, when the young girl was washing dishes outside her family’s rental home.

The accused allegedly lured her into his house under the pretense of sending her to the shop before locking the door and assaulting her while threatening her with violence.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Susan Chomba, presented four witnesses, including the victim, alongside forensic evidence such as blood-stained clothing and medical examination reports, which confirmed the assault.

Following the attack, the perpetrator fled but was arrested a week later in Katitu after the victim positively identified him.

The case has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of child protection laws to combat the rising cases of sexual violence against minors.

