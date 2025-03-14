Connect with us

Magistrate Charles Ondieki recuses himself from graft case involving Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo

Ondieki cited a personal relationship with Atambo and her husband which he indicated spans over 17 years.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Magistrate Charles Ondieki has recused himself from handling the corruption case involving Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

His recusal came even as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was put to task over its decision to withhold Atambo’s full name when seeking search warrants for her residence. 

Instead of using her full name, the agency identified her as “Bonareri N” in the court documents, a move that sparked debate over the transparency of the legal proceedings. 

The anti-graft body in response argued that the identification provided was legally sufficient.

“We submitted the name Bonareri N along with her identification details, which are valid means of recognizing an individual,” the EACC said.   

The agency further justified the use of initials as a precautionary measure to safeguard the investigation. “Maintaining discretion is crucial in corruption probes to prevent potential interference.”   

However, the omission has drawn criticism from the magistrate legal experts, who question whether withholding full names in such applications undermines due process.

Lawyer Danstan Omari argued that transparency is a fundamental principle in legal matters, and failure to disclose full details could set a concerning precedent in future cases.

