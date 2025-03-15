Livestock rustlers to face ‘severest punishments’, Murkomen warns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The Government has warned individuals involved in cattle rustling will face the harshest legal consequences.

Speaking during a peace meeting at the Narok-Kisii border, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that those who steal cattle should not be treated as part of any community’s tradition or customs, but rather as criminals deserving of severe punishment.

“Individuals who steal cattle do not do so as agents of a community and should be dealt with as such—criminals who deserve the severest punishment in accordance with the law,” the Interior CS said.

Calm was restored in the Kisii-Narok border region on Wednesday following four days of violent clashes, which claimed three lives and left several others injured.

The conflict had led to the mass displacement of residents and the closure of schools, but people are now returning to their homes, and learning institutions have reopened.

The CS announced new measures, including the operationalization of new administrative units, expansion of police posts along the border, and an increase in the number of police officers.

Murkomen stated that security personnel have been instructed to apprehend those involved in crime and dismantle criminal gangs in the area.

The Interior CS also directed chiefs to act swiftly in addressing the problem of illicit alcohol and drugs, which are damaging the future of children and exacerbating insecurity.

He thanked the leaders and members of both communities for cooperating with security teams to quickly restore peace and announced a range of measures aimed at further improving security.

Murkomen further announced plans to launch peace tournaments to further foster cohesion between the two communities.