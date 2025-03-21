Connect with us

President William Ruto flags off the WRC Safari Rally 2025 in March 2025.

Fifth Estate

Leveraging The WRC Safari Rally to Drive Tourism and Regional growth

This year, Kenya is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors from across the East African region during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, a significant leap from an estimated 10,000 who attended last year’s edition.

Published

As the world turns its attention to Kenya this weekend for the iconic Safari Rally, we are reminded once again of the enduring spirit of one of East Africa’s most treasured sporting traditions.

More than just a high-octane motorsport event, the rally serves as a powerful platform for fostering regional integration, boosting tourism, and strengthening economic ties among East African nations.

Dating back to 1953, the Safari Rally began as the East African Coronation Safari, commemorating the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. While it has since evolved into a premier global event, its roots reflect the camaraderie and shared heritage that once defined the East African region. Today, this legacy endures, bringing together thousands of fans, businesses, and policymakers in a celebration of sportsmanship, adventure, and unity.

This surge in numbers underscores the rally’s growing influence and aligns seamlessly with the “Rally Safari and More” campaign by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), aimed at positioning Kenya as a preferred and diversified tourism destination within the region.

East Africa remains a cornerstone of Kenya’s tourism growth. In 2024, Uganda and Tanzania ranked second and third in terms of overall visitor arrivals, with 225,559 and 203,290 respectively. Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Burundi also made notable contributions to the sector’s success.

These figures highlight the deep interconnectivity of our economies and the immense potential for continued collaboration in the tourism and travel sectors.

Beyond the thrilling rally action, many visitors will extend their stay to explore Kenya’s diverse attractions, as confirmed by hoteliers and hospitality facility owners in Naivasha and the environs.

This extended tourism activity injects vital revenue into local economies, creating jobs and enhancing livelihoods across the country.

The growing popularity of motorsports in the region reflects a broader trend of economic integration within the East African Community (EAC). As our markets become increasingly interconnected, Kenya continues to emerge as a hub for conferences, investment, and business tourism.

With a rising middle class across East Africa, there is a growing appetite for aspirational travel experiences such as the Safari Rally. Kenya is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, backed by an extensive air transport network, well-maintained road infrastructure, and world-class hospitality facilities.

Moreover, major sporting events like the Safari Rally catalyze infrastructural improvements that have lasting benefits beyond the event itself. Over the last few years, Kenya has experienced massive development of hospitality facilities within Naivasha and its environs to tap into the economic opportunities that come with the WRC Safari Rally event.

The EAC is already leveraging its collective strength to market the region under the “Visit East Africa – Feel the Vibe” tourism brand, promoting East Africa as a unified travel and investment destination. The Safari Rally epitomizes this vision, offering an electrifying showcase of the region’s beauty, culture, and economic potential.

The EAC aims to attract 14.05 million tourists annually by the end of this year—nearly double the 7.2 million recorded in 2019. Achieving this ambitious target will require sustained investment in marketing, infrastructure, and regional collaboration, with marquee events like the Safari Rally playing a pivotal role in drawing international visitors.

While Kenya reaps immense benefits from hosting this world-class event, including an estimated 900 million global viewers who will witness its stunning landscapes, the true winners are the people of East Africa. The rally not only stimulates travel, investment, and cultural exchange but also strengthens the bonds that unite us as a region.

But beyond the competition, the Safari Rally’s most enduring legacy is the human connections it fosters. By embracing our shared history and aspirations, we can transcend political divides and build a future rooted in mutual prosperity.

As we cheer on the drivers this weekend, let us also celebrate the unity, resilience, and ambition that define East Africa. Long after the dust settles on the rally tracks, this spirit of togetherness must continue to drive our region forward.

The writer is the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)

