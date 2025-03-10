Lessons Africa Can Learn from China’s “Two Sessions”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s “Two Sessions” (Lianghui) — the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — are major annual political events shaping the country’s policies and direction. While primarily focused on domestic issues, they have global implications. For Africa, grappling with challenges ranging from governance to economic development, China’s approach offers valuable lessons in stability, long-term planning, and infrastructure development.

One of China’s greatest strengths is its political stability, underpinned by the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) centralized leadership. In contrast, many African nations struggle with political instability, corruption, and governance inconsistencies, which hinder sustainable development. China’s ability to execute long-term policies without disruptions from short-term political shifts has been fundamental to its economic growth. This is a lesson for African governments, where frequent electoral cycles often lead to project abandonment, policy reversals, and investor uncertainty.

China’s Five-Year Plans, discussed during the Two Sessions, exemplify strategic, long-term development. These plans focus on economic growth, technological innovation, and social welfare, ensuring continuity in policy implementation. African countries, often burdened by short-term political considerations, can benefit from adopting similar long-term development frameworks.

The Western model of democracy, with frequent elections, has been promoted as the path to development. However, in many African nations, it has led to political instability, economic disruption, and social tensions, particularly in election years. Instead of focusing solely on electoral processes, Africa could learn from China’s emphasis on governance continuity, policy stability, and economic planning.

China’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse has been driven by market reforms combined with strong state involvement. The Two Sessions regularly address strategies for boosting domestic consumption, enhancing technological capabilities, and infrastructure expansion. Africa, rich in natural resources but struggling with industrialization, can learn from China’s approach of prioritizing manufacturing, technology, and innovation to drive economic growth.

A key challenge for Africa’s industrialization is the widespread adoption of privatization without sufficient research. China, on the other hand, has successfully implemented a hybrid economic model, where state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) play a crucial role in economic development. African nations can benefit from a more strategic approach, ensuring state involvement in key sectors while fostering private sector growth.

Infrastructure development has been central to China’s economic success, frequently discussed during the Two Sessions. High-speed rail, modern airports, and major urban projects have boosted connectivity and global trade. For African nations facing severe infrastructure deficits, China’s model provides key insights. Prioritizing infrastructure investment through PPPs and sustainable financing can enhance economic integration, job creation, and trade.

China’s Two Sessions offer valuable lessons for Africa in governance, economic planning, and infrastructure development. While Africa’s context differs from China’s, adopting strategic long-term planning, ensuring policy continuity, and investing in infrastructure can enhance stability and economic growth. Learning from China’s experience does not mean replicating its system but adapting its best practices to suit Africa’s unique needs.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.