Malava MP Malulu Injendi died on February 17, 2025.

Kenya

Late Malava MP Malulu Injendi to be Buried in Lukusi Village

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – Malava MP, The Late Malulu Injendi, is set to be interred at his home in Lukusi Village.

Leaders from various sectors are expected to attend the burial and pay their last respects to the late MP, whom many described as a servant of the people.

Injendi passed away on Monday, February 17, at the age of 58, while receiving treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Malulu’s widow, Betty Musonye Malulu, described him as a loving, caring, and generous husband.

“He filled my life with love, laughter, and purpose. He was a man of integrity, kindness, and devotion—not just to me but to everyone fortunate enough to know him,” she said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula led a section of legislators in eulogizing the MP, who was serving his third term at the time of his death.

Wetang’ula noted that only family members and the president would be allowed to speak during the ceremony.

The Speaker described Injendi as a close friend and a respected legislator committed to parliamentary work.

“As Vice Chairman of the Education Committee, he actively participated in sessions that focused on streamlining the sector, particularly in implementing the new curriculum and addressing issues affecting the higher education sector,” said Wetang’ula.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge remembered Malulu as an approachable and prayerful man.

“He was a devoted family man. He even proposed a motion to reduce marriage registration costs and ensure that registrar offices were established in every county to make it easier for people to get married, including those who preferred church weddings,” he noted.

