Land Restoration efforts boosted with launch of ‘Restore Local’ initiative

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – As the world is grappling with the effects of climate change, Africa has borne the brunt of heat waves, flooding and droughts which have led to food insecurity, population displacement and economic damage.

It is in this context that World Resources Institute (WRI) has convened the ‘Restore Local’ initiative to advance locally led land restoration across three of Africa’s vital landscapes: Kenya’s Greater Rift Valley, the Lake Kivu & Rusizi River Basin (Burundi, DRC, and Rwanda), and the Ghana Cocoa Belt.

The initiative will provide critical support to partner community organizations and entrepreneurs to revitalize degraded landscapes, strengthen community resilience and drive environmental conservation at scale.

Speaking during the launch in Kenya’s picturesque Great Rift valley, Dr. Rebekah Shirley the Deputy Director for Africa at WRI noted that community led restoration was vital to creating large-scale environmental impact.

“We have dispersed funds to 46 champions who are restoring degraded landscapes and degraded farmlands across Kenya. Of course, the restoration champions don’t do it alone government is involved. Every one of the counties in the Great River Valley landscape is involved, is aware, is supportive of the selection process and the implementation process, “she said. Restore Local will provide critical support to partner community organizations and entrepreneurs to revitalize degraded landscapes, strengthen community resilience and drive environmental conservation at scale.

Among those bringing Restore Local’s vision to life is Afrex Gold, an avocado company in Kenya that bridges agriculture and restoration.

“Since partnering with Restore Local, we have increased seedling production from 6,000 to 500,000 annually”, said Shiro Ndirangu, Managing Director, Afrex Gold. “Being a part of this initiative means restoring the environment while strengthening the community around you. Restore Local is turning action into impact, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

By mobilizing communities, policymakers, and investors, the initiative is turning grassroots action into large-scale impact, ensuring that Africa’s landscapes are not only restored but also sustained.

Building on existing programs established since Jan 2023, Restore Local has already supported restoration champions in growing 21.6 million trees, restoring over 50,000 hectares of degraded land and creating more than 62,000 jobs, in an effort to drive local economic growth, boost biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Community-led organizations are the beating heart of Africa’s land restoration efforts, but they can’t do it alone – they need more support to take their impact to the next level,” said Dr. Susan Chomba, Director of Vital Landscapes at WRI. “That’s where Restore Local comes in. We’re bringing in new partners, unlocking new resources, and amplifying their voices so that restoration efforts are not just expanded, but deeply rooted and widely embraced.”