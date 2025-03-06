Connect with us

KWS constructed over 122km of fence around various conservancies last year

The service had also established a Rapid Response Team and Problem Animal Management Unit (PAMU) which has been instrumental in addressing human wildlife conflict incidents in hotspot areas.

Published

BARINGO, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has constructed more than 122 Kilometres of fence around different conservancies and parks in the country in the past one year in its effort to reduce human wildlife conflicts.

KWS Director General, Erastus Kanga said another 71 Kilometre length had been rehabilitated terming it as a clear indication of the service’s commitment to fostering coexistence between communities and wildlife.

He said the service had also established a Rapid Response Team and Problem Animal Management Unit (PAMU) which has been instrumental in addressing human wildlife conflict incidents in hotspot areas, reducing property damage and protecting human life.

Speaking during World Wildlife Day (WWD) celebrations at Kiborgoch Community Conservancy adjacent to Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo County, Kanga observed that relocation of over 2,000 elephants had significantly reduced human-wildlife conflict.

“KWS is also engaged in Infrastructure Support, the service has constructed and supported classrooms in conflict-prone areas to increase access to education,” he said.

Kanga said this year’s WWD theme, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet.” resonated with KWS’s vision and strategic goals as outlined its Strategic Plan 2024-2028.

“KWS Strategic Plan 2024-2028 seeks to achieve flourishing wildlife populations, resilient ecosystems and enhanced community and stakeholder participation in the wildlife economy,” he said.

The DG who was accompanied by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, State Department for Wildlife Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya and KWS Board of Trustees chairman, Walter Raria Koipaton and Baringo Governor, Benjamin Cheboi among other dignitaries noted that successful wildlife conservation in Kenya was intrinsically linked to the support and participation of local communities.

“Communities are not merely beneficiaries of conservation efforts; they are the custodians of our natural heritage,” said Kanga.

He added that in recognition of community’s vital role, KWS was providing technical advice to more than 265 private and community conservancies across the country.

“These conservancies play a vital role in balancing biodiversity protection with sustainable resource management, leading to increased wildlife populations and improved ecosystem health,” he said.

CS Miano said Kenya’s natural heritage was a cornerstone of cultural identity and economic prosperity.

She outlined challenges such as habitat loss, climate change and human-wildlife conflict, stressing the need for collaborative solutions. 

“The government is advancing initiatives like the Kenya Wildlife Protection and Biodiversity Strategy and the National Wildlife Strategy (2018-2030) to align with global best practices,” she said

Miano highlighted Baringo’s flamingo migrations and conservancies as examples of successful partnerships and urged stakeholders to adopt public-private collaborations, carbon credits, and eco-tourism.

