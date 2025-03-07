Connect with us

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome addresses students during a career guidance open day at Turkana University College in Lodwar on May 29, 2023. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened the portal for applications to public teacher training colleges.

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome confirmed that the phased placement approach will continue to enhance efficiency in admitting students to various training institutions. 

“This is a great opportunity for qualified individuals to join the teaching profession, which remains a key pillar in Kenya’s education system. We urge all eligible applicants to submit their applications within the stipulated time,” Wahome stated. 

The Placement service outlined the distribution of available slots, highlighting the specific institutions designated for primary and secondary teacher training.

“Out of the 36 TTCs, three institutions—Kagumo TTC, Kaimosi TTC, and Lugari TTC—offer the Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education, with a combined capacity of 2,735 students. The remaining 33 colleges will admit 11,088 students for the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education program,” read a part in the statement. 

To qualify for the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, applicants must have at least a C (plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or an equivalent qualification.

Those applying for the Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education must have a minimum C+ (plus) in KCSE. Individuals with alternative qualifications must seek equivalency from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) before applying. 

KUCCPS has urged both the 2024 KCSE candidates and past Form Four leavers to take advantage of this opportunity.

The application process is open to both Kenyan and non-Kenyan citizen and application window will remain open until March 30, 2025. 

Applications are to be submitted online through the KUCCPS Student Portal (www.kuccps.ac.ke).

The service has warned applicants to be cautious of online fraudsters posing as placement agents. 

“We have received reports of individuals falsely claiming to process applications for a fee. Applicants should only use the official KUCCPS portal to avoid being conned,” Wahome cautioned. 

“We also encourage applicants to seek assistance from our offices at ACK Garden House in Nairobi, Huduma Centres countrywide, or visit any of the listed TTCs for guidance.”

