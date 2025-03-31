Connect with us

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah speaks to journalists in Nakuru on December 3, 2023 after a closed-door National Advisory Council meeting.

Capital Health

KMPDU urges Duale to avoid politicising the health sector

Secretary General Davji Atella recalled previous interactions the Union had with former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha, a non-doctor, who struggled to comprehend the role of doctors, the role of interns, and many other aspects of healthcare, including the need for a functional healthcare system.

Published

KERUGOYA, Mar 31 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union has raised concerns of a toxic working environment relationship with the new Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, due to his lack of understanding of how doctors work.

Atella pointed out that Aden Duale, being a politician, should avoid politicizing health matters

“Immediate former Health CS Debora Barasa, during her time in office, successfully handled matters related to KMPDU. For the first time in the history of the Union, a strike notice was canceled because she understood what doctors needed and refrained from politicizing the issues,” he said

He advised incoming CS Duale to take time to learn and understand the welfare of health workers and issues in the health sector.

Speaking at the KMPDU Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kirinyaga County, Dr. Attella also mentioned that, just as the government has increased wages for MPs, ministers, and other government officials, doctors also deserve a wage increase, not a reduction.

Regarding the Social Health Authority, the union reiterated that it only benefits political leaders and government officials, and that the benefit packages for healthcare workers must be addressed.

They issued a notice to Kiambu County, stating that doctors there are exhausted due to demotions, delayed salaries, and, at times, no salaries at all.

