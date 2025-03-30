Connect with us

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah speaks to journalists in Nakuru on December 3, 2023 after a closed-door National Advisory Council meeting.

Capital Health

KMPDU signals clash with Duale, says he must ‘learn’

Secretary General Davji Atella recalled past difficulties in dealing with non-medical professionals in leadership, including former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) signalled a potentially strained working relationship with newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, citing his lack of understanding of medical professionals’ work.

Speaking during the KMPDU Annual General Meeting in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, Secretary General Davji Atella recalled past difficulties in dealing with non-medical professionals in leadership, including former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha.

He noted that Nakhumicha struggled to grasp critical aspects of healthcare, such as the role of doctors and interns, leading to ineffective policies.

Atella warned that Duale, as a career politician, must avoid turning healthcare matters into political debates.

“The new CS must understand the role of interns. If he doesn’t, he should go and learn,” Atella said.

The union also criticized the government’s handling of doctors’ wages, arguing that while salaries for MPs and Cabinet ministers have increased, healthcare workers continue to face wage stagnation and reductions.

KMPDU further accused the government of designing the system to benefit political leaders and government officials while neglecting healthcare workers and ordinary citizens.

KMPDU’s latest stance comes amid growing tensions in the health sector, with doctors pushing for better working conditions and fair compensation.

This follows Duale’s reassignment to the Health Ministry in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.

While thanking President William Ruto for the new position, Duale emphasized that Kenya’s prosperity, like that of any other country, depends on the health of its people. He pledged to work with all stakeholders to strengthen the nation’s healthcare system.

Duale stated that his priority will be advancing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all.

“Health is central to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and I look forward to fostering inter-ministerial collaboration to enhance service delivery and improve lives across the nation,” the CS said.

