KMPDC warned that facilities which fail to comply with the relocation order will face closure/FILE

Capital Health

KMPDC orders relocation of hospitals in residential areas by September 12

KMPDC has given the health facilities until September 12 to relocate, citing patient safety and the risk of infections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has directed health facilities operating in restricted areas, including petrol stations and residential buildings, to relocate within six months.

KMPDC has given the health facilities until September 12 to relocate, citing patient safety and the risk of infections.

The council, in a statement on Wednesday, emphasized that such locations pose health risks by increasing the spread of infections and compromising patient safety.

“To provide a safe and conducive environment for both patients and the community, these facilities must relocate within six months. Failure to comply will result in closure,” read the statement.

Safety concerns, such as risks from flammable materials, inadequate infrastructure, and disturbances that compromise patient care, were also cited as key reasons necessitating the relocation notice.

KMPDC warned that facilities which fail to comply with the relocation order will face closure.

The directive came weeks after the Ministry of Health (MoH) ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to shut down all unregistered aesthetic clinics and beauty spas operating illegally.

An assessment of clinics performing plastic surgery and invasive cosmetic procedures in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret found 23 per cent failed to meet the necessary standards.

