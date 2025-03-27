Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDC introduces SMS verification system for healthcare practitioners and facilities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched an SMS short code, 20547, to enable the public to verify the registration and licensure status of medical and dental practitioners, community oral health officers, and health facilities across the country.

This initiative aims to enhance patient safety and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

The introduction of the 20547 short code is a strategic move by KMPDC to empower individuals by providing them with an easy and convenient method of confirming the credentials of healthcare professionals and facilities.

This service also extends to verifying the registration and licensure of medical camps operating within Kenya. By ensuring that all healthcare providers are properly registered and licensed, the Council seeks to eliminate unqualified practitioners and uphold high medical standards.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Kariuki, emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting public health and safety.

“This initiative allows the public to easily verify the registration and licensure status of medical professionals, health facilities, and even medical camps. By utilizing this toll-free service, we empower individuals to ensure they receive medical care from authorized and licensed practitioners and facilities, thereby promoting their well-being and peace of mind,” he stated.

Dr. Kariuki further highlighted the council’s dedication to ensuring that all medical practitioners and facilities comply with the law.

“The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council is committed to maintaining the highest standards of medical practice in Kenya. With this verification system, we are strengthening transparency and accountability within the healthcare sector. We urge the public to use this service to protect themselves and ensure they receive quality healthcare from licensed professionals,” he added.

The verification system is expected to benefit not only patients but also other stakeholders in the healthcare sector, including insurance companies, medical suppliers, and regulatory bodies. Insurance firms can use the service to confirm the credentials of practitioners and facilities before processing claims, reducing the risk of fraud. Meanwhile, regulatory agencies can leverage the verification system to enhance monitoring and compliance efforts across the country.

How to Use the 20547 Verification Service

To verify a medical practitioner:

Send an SMS with the format: P#Full Name of Practitioner or P#Registration Number

Example: P#John Doe or P#A0000

To verify a health facility:

Send an SMS with the format: H#Full Name of Facility or H#Registration Number

Example: H#Kenya Health Centre or H#000000

To verify a medical camp:

Send an SMS with the format: MC#License Number of Medical Camp

Example: MC#0000

KMPDC encourages the public to utilize this toll-free service to ensure that the medical care they receive is from registered and licensed practitioners and facilities.

 By taking this proactive step, individuals can safeguard their health and contribute to the enhancement of healthcare standards in Kenya.

This verification service aligns with KMPDC’s commitment to maintaining high standards in medical practice and fostering trust between healthcare providers and the public.

As healthcare continues to evolve, technological innovations such as this SMS verification system play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and patient safety.

