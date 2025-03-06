Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu jua kali artisans risk losing working space after Kenya Railways took back land

Ngwono says the deal, signed 5 years ago, was temporary as the county government promised to relocate them to a permanent workstation.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 6 – Over 4,000 jua kali artisans in Kisumu are staring at losing their workstation after Kenya Railways Corporation started leasing out the space.

The artisans’ chairman, George Ngwono says they were hosted by the Corporation in a deal with the County Government of Kisumu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ngwono says the deal, signed 5 years ago, was temporary as the county government promised to relocate them to a permanent workstation.

The artisans gave out their initial workstation to pave the way for the construction of Uhuru Business Market, done under the Jubilee government.

“We heed the call by the county government to give space for the market and we got relocated to Kenya Railways Corporation land, with a promise that we will be resettled elsewhere,” Ngwono said.

He says they were irked by the continued annexation of the space they were given, being allocated to other entities by the Corporation.

“We are alarmed at the rate at which our working station is being given out and yet nobody is addressing our concern,” he said.

Addressing the press on Thursday in Kisumu, the artisans demanded action from the county government to ensure they are relocated permanently to a different location.

“As jua kali people, we have no problem with the Kenya Railways Corporation but are asking the county government to step in to sort out the mess,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Part of the parcel had been annexed to establish a parking lot for Aga Khan Hospital, with the latest being given to a car dealer for their yard.

This prompted the artisans to demand action before they lose out their working space.

“Already a number of our members have been pushed out and we fear by the end of the year we will all be out,” he said.

Ngwono says they will not sit back and watch, instead, they will knock on county doors to demand action.

The artisans, however, said they will stay put in the area, not moving an inch until and unless the county government relocates them.

Contacted, Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga distanced the county government from the matter.

“We have no say in that piece of land, it belongs to Kenya Railways Corporation, so technically I can’t comment on the matter,” he said.

Abala also declined to say if the county government plans to relocate the affected artisans to a different location.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MSS Force Commander Otunge attends strategic meeting on maritime capability in the Bahamas

MSS disclosed that the meeting took place on February 27 and 28, chaired by The Bahamas' Prime Minister, Philip Davis.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Titanic Dam closed indefinitely after drowning of 2 university students

The area had previously seen a surge in visitors, with people parking their cars near the dam, consuming alcohol, and engaging in risky activities...

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Journalist Moses Dola freed after completing 10-year jail term over wife’s murder

Dola was sentenced to 10 years in prison on November 29, 2018, after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in a plea bargain.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Coffee farmers projected to earn Sh110 per Kg this year: Kindiki

Kindiki revealed that the projected price for coffee cherries this year is Sh110 per kilogram, nearly double the amount farmers received when the Kenya...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Unveils Sh2.8bn Forest Firefighting Initiative as Wildfires Surge

CS Duale said that the initiative strengthens KFS's capacity to combat fires in the Mau, Aberdares and Mt. Kenya forests across 14 counties.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Nakuru clergy codemn planned GenZ protests to Jesus Winner Church over ‘blood money’

The leaders, led by Reverend James Njeru termed the move as blasphemous and an onslaught against churches.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS constructed over 122km of fence around various conservancies last year

The service had also established a Rapid Response Team and Problem Animal Management Unit (PAMU) which has been instrumental in addressing human wildlife conflict...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Officer involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy in Majengo interdicted

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stated that “open and transparent investigations are being conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Internal Affairs Unit.”

3 hours ago