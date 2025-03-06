Kisumu jua kali artisans risk losing working space after Kenya Railways took back land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 6 – Over 4,000 jua kali artisans in Kisumu are staring at losing their workstation after Kenya Railways Corporation started leasing out the space.

The artisans’ chairman, George Ngwono says they were hosted by the Corporation in a deal with the County Government of Kisumu.

Ngwono says the deal, signed 5 years ago, was temporary as the county government promised to relocate them to a permanent workstation.

The artisans gave out their initial workstation to pave the way for the construction of Uhuru Business Market, done under the Jubilee government.

“We heed the call by the county government to give space for the market and we got relocated to Kenya Railways Corporation land, with a promise that we will be resettled elsewhere,” Ngwono said.

He says they were irked by the continued annexation of the space they were given, being allocated to other entities by the Corporation.

“We are alarmed at the rate at which our working station is being given out and yet nobody is addressing our concern,” he said.

Addressing the press on Thursday in Kisumu, the artisans demanded action from the county government to ensure they are relocated permanently to a different location.

“As jua kali people, we have no problem with the Kenya Railways Corporation but are asking the county government to step in to sort out the mess,” he said.

Part of the parcel had been annexed to establish a parking lot for Aga Khan Hospital, with the latest being given to a car dealer for their yard.

This prompted the artisans to demand action before they lose out their working space.

“Already a number of our members have been pushed out and we fear by the end of the year we will all be out,” he said.

Ngwono says they will not sit back and watch, instead, they will knock on county doors to demand action.

The artisans, however, said they will stay put in the area, not moving an inch until and unless the county government relocates them.

Contacted, Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga distanced the county government from the matter.

“We have no say in that piece of land, it belongs to Kenya Railways Corporation, so technically I can’t comment on the matter,” he said.

Abala also declined to say if the county government plans to relocate the affected artisans to a different location.