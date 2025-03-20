Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisiangani dropped as ICT PS in new govt changes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Edward Kisiangani has been dropped as the Information Communication and Technology Principal Secretary in new government changes.

 In changes announced by State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein, President William Ruto named him as a senior advisor at the President’s Economic Council.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kisiangani has been replaced by Stephen Isaboke who now takes over the ICT changes.

The head of state also nominated Susan Nakhumicha as Permanent Representative to the UN Habitat even as he designated Peter Tum as Kenya’s Ambassador to Kinshasa.

PS Julius Bitok has been moved to the Department of Education as Belio Kipsang takes over the Immigration docket.

Ouma Oluga has been nominated as the Medical Services PS while Harry Kimtai has been designated to the Mining Ministry.

State House has signaled that further changes may be on the horizon as President Ruto continues to fine-tune his administration ahead of major international engagements and domestic policy rollouts.

The new appointees will be vetted by Parliament before taking up their positions, as stipulated under Kenya’s constitution.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto offers to host World Bank, IFC VPs for Eastern and Southern Africa in Nairobi

President Ruto described the move as a major win for Kenya, reinforcing the country's growing influence as a regional economic and diplomatic powerhouse.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Defence Attaché Association of Kenya visits Kenya Navy, discuss ways of strengthening military diplomacy

The delegation was briefed on the Kenya Navy’s roles and its vital contributions to regional maritime security as well as areas of cooperation and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto flags off 2025 Safari Rally, calls for private sector support

The flag-off ceremony sets the stage for a highly anticipated rally weekend, with thousands expected to throng Kasarani and Naivasha to witness the iconic...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA suspends Super Metro Operator License over traffic law violations, expired permits

NTSA also warned the public warned against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt moves to secure resumption of learning at TUK amid financial struggles

University Unions have decried that delayed salaries have compounded financial challenges for TUK workers

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya could settle all debt if govt cut theft by half: Mbadi

The Treasury CS stated that if at least half of the estimated Sh2 billion daily losses to graft is curbed, the country could save...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches mobile ID registration to list 1mn youth after scrapping Sh300 fee

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen launched the drive in Nakuru on Wednesday and announced that the nationwide exercise, which will feature mobile registration, will also...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya on RSF: We are non-partisan but available to parties seeking dialogue

Mudavadi addressed regional security concerns, highlighting Kenya's neutrality in ongoing conflicts and its role as a hub for dialogue.

1 day ago