Kisiangani dropped as ICT PS in new govt changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Edward Kisiangani has been dropped as the Information Communication and Technology Principal Secretary in new government changes.

In changes announced by State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein, President William Ruto named him as a senior advisor at the President’s Economic Council.

Kisiangani has been replaced by Stephen Isaboke who now takes over the ICT changes.

The head of state also nominated Susan Nakhumicha as Permanent Representative to the UN Habitat even as he designated Peter Tum as Kenya’s Ambassador to Kinshasa.

PS Julius Bitok has been moved to the Department of Education as Belio Kipsang takes over the Immigration docket.

Ouma Oluga has been nominated as the Medical Services PS while Harry Kimtai has been designated to the Mining Ministry.

State House has signaled that further changes may be on the horizon as President Ruto continues to fine-tune his administration ahead of major international engagements and domestic policy rollouts.

The new appointees will be vetted by Parliament before taking up their positions, as stipulated under Kenya’s constitution.