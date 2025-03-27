Kindiki urges Mt Kenya to shun disunity as he pacifies region ahead of Ruto tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has emphasized the importance of national unity, urging the Mt Kenya community to embrace cohesion and avoid divisive politics.

His remarks come ahead of President William Ruto’s scheduled visit to the region from Monday, during which he is set to commission, inspect, and launch various development projects.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Kindiki clarified that the visit is not a political maneuver but rather a commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises aimed at fostering regional development.

He emphasized the critical role national unity plays in achieving economic and social transformation across the country.

“National unity is a catalyst for economic and social transformation. The people of Mt. Kenya are enterprising and can be found in all parts of the country. We must not allow selfish and parochial interests to isolate this region from the rest of Kenya,” Kindiki stated.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to equitable development, Kindiki stressed that Central Kenya would not be developed in isolation but alongside the entire nation.

He urged leaders and citizens to steer clear of divisive rhetoric and instead work towards a unified Kenya.

“Kenya is one, and we are all one. We will develop both the Central region and the rest of the country. For now, let us refrain from engaging in divisive politics as a community. We must unify and promote national cohesion because no region can grow independently,” he added.

Undermining national unity

The Deputy President pointed out that the communities hailing form Mt Kenya region are currently spread and residing in different parts of the Country singling out Lodwar, Kisumu, and Lamu.

He warned against an inward-focused approach to regional matters, noting that prioritizing one region’s concerns while undermining others would be detrimental to national progress.

“It would be very wrong for us to speak about the issues affecting us alone while undermining other communities. Our nation thrives when we work together, recognizing that our interests are interconnected,” Kindiki emphasized.

Hostile ground

Kindiki’s appeal comes at a time when the Ruto administration continues to face hostile reception from the Mt Kenya region since the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October last year.

On February 10, Gachagua asserted that Central Kenya has officially cut political ties with President Ruto and will not back his re-election bid in 2027.

Gachagua claimed that the region has shifted its loyalty following the betrayal from President Ruto that was marked with his impeachment.

“From today, the people of Central Kenya have politically disengaged from President Ruto.We will not support him in 2027,” he said in a televised interview at his Wamunyoro residence.

Gachagua also disclosed that the region was pulling out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), signaling the end of its partnership with the ruling coalition with the focus shifting to the new political vehicle set to be unveiled in May.

“We are finished with UDA.Never again will we go to an election without our own political party. Last time, we attended the wedding in the groom’s car, but when we reached the river, he asked us to step out and gave others a ride,”he noted.

Gachagua has also warned Mt Kenya leaders who support President Ruto despite his ‘betrayal’ to the region that they will face the backlash in the next general elections.

Issuing his ‘interim’ report in a televised address in Wamunyoro residence,Gachagua promised to decampaign the political leaders adding that he will ensure they are rejected at the ballot.

“This region will vote out all leaders who prioritize their own interests over the community,” he warned. “Those who sell our people for their personal gain will never see leadership again in Mt. Kenya,” he stated.