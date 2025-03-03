Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks in Embu on January 17, 2025. /DPPS.

Kindiki urges Kenyans to embrace ‘thinking big’ as Govt pushes economic growth

“Kenyans are used to joking, mediocrity, lies and small dreams. We have been socialized to think small,” Kindiki told Kenyans living in Namibia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to embrace a shift in culture towards thinking big as the government works to broaden economic aspirations and establish Kenya as a competitive hub for global investment.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenyans living in the diaspora in Namibia on Sunday, Kindiki revealed that 32 international companies, including the renowned luxury brand Gucci, have expressed interest in establishing operations in Kenya.

Kindiki also announced that over 300 companies have shown strong interest in establishing operations at the Kenanie Leather Industrial Park in Mavoko, Machakos County.

“32 companies have expressed interest in operating from Kenya, including Gucci. The makers of luxury bags and leather products. It looks like a joke. Kenyans are used to joking, mediocrity, lies and small dreams. We have been socialized to think small,” the DP noted.

The park is expected to play a major role in boosting Kenya’s leather sector, potentially increasing its contribution to the national economy from Sh10 billion to Sh150 billion annually.

The Deputy President further highlighted the growing role of diaspora remittances in Kenya’s economy, stating that remittances had surpassed Sh500 billion, surpassing traditional foreign exchange earners such as tea, tourism, and horticulture.

“Diaspora remittances have now surpassed our target, as outlined in our manifesto. We intend to push that figure to Sh1 trillion,” he said.

Kindiki stressed that Kenya’s growth would come from structured economic reforms and strategic investments rather than short-term political battles.

“You don’t transform a country by throwing hate, division and tribalism. You develop a country by saying ‘how do you transform the resources that God has given us into the wealth and distribute it to many people, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid,” the DP said.

