Africa

Kindiki meets President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah as he concludes Namibia visit

Kindiki emphasized the commitment of both Kenya and Namibia to enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people interactions in a bid to foster economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 2 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has wrapped up his three-day official visit to Namibia after holding high-level talks with Namibian Vice President and President-Elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The leaders considers way to expand bilateral trade and strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the conclusion of his visit, Kindiki emphasized the commitment of both Kenya and Namibia to enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people interactions in a bid to foster economic growth.

The discussions focused on expanding Kenya’s export portfolio to Namibia, with key interest in tea, coffee, horticultural products, and skilled labor, while Namibia seeks to increase exports to Kenya, particularly in minerals, wines, and other beverages.

“Our discussions centered on ways to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between Kenya and Namibia. We concluded that facilitating trade expansion and deepening people-to-people connections will be essential in advancing mutual prosperity,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President’s visit underscores Kenya’s renewed push to diversify its export markets, with Namibia emerging as a strategic trade partner in southern Africa.

Kenya’s agriculture sector, particularly tea, coffee, and horticulture, remains a key foreign exchange earner, with the government now eyeing to expand the export market through the Namibian market to boost earning for  farmers and agribusinesses.

The talks also focused on enhancing mobility for skilled Kenyan workers, particularly the youth to solve the issue of the high unemployment burden in the country.

Accompanying the Deputy President during the visit were Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia Michael Sialai, MPs Eric Karemba (Runyenjes) and Fred Ikana (Shinyalu), as well as Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

