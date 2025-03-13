Kilimo House mandates disposal of expired fertilizer supplied in December

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has ordered the destruction of 27,518 bags of expired fertilizer stored in various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) facilities across the country.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) will oversee the safe disposal of the consignment, which consists of Sulphate of Ammonia (21 per cent) fertilizer supplied by Fine Tech Edge Ltd between December 27, 2024, and January 6, 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, Kagwe explained that KEBS had collected samples of the fertilizer for testing before approving the contract and confirmed that it met the required standards for Sulphate of Ammonia (21%N) and NPK fertilizers. Following this approval, the supplier delivered 34,100 bags (50kg each) to NCPB.

However, after receiving the shipment, NCPB noticed that the fertilizer had a short shelf life, set to expire on February 28, 2025, as indicated on the packaging.

Recognizing that selling the entire consignment before the expiration date would be challenging, the board promptly informed the supplier and requested fertilizer with a longer shelf life.

Following standard operating procedures, NCPB management issued a sale stoppage order on February 27, 2025.

Subsequently, KEBS seized the fertilizer on March 4, 2025, halting any further movement until its safe destruction.

Since Fine Tech Edge Ltd supplied the fertilizer on a consignment basis, that requires the company to retain ownership until sale, making it responsible for all associated costs and losses.

CS Kagwe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Kenyan farmers receive high-quality agricultural inputs while maintaining public health and environmental safety.

“The government remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in agriculture, and we will not compromise on quality,” Kagwe stated.

He also encouraged stakeholders in the agricultural and livestock sectors to adopt insurance measures to mitigate such losses, emphasizing that neither the government nor the public would bear any financial burden from the expired consignment.