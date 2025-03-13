Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mutahi Kagwe has ordered the destruction of 27,518 bags of expired fertilizer/FILE

AGRICULTURE

Kilimo House mandates disposal of expired fertilizer supplied in December

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) will oversee the safe disposal of the consignment, which consists of Sulphate of Ammonia (21 per cent) fertilizer supplied by Fine Tech Edge Ltd between December 27, 2024, and January 6, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has ordered the destruction of 27,518 bags of expired fertilizer stored in various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) facilities across the country.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) will oversee the safe disposal of the consignment, which consists of Sulphate of Ammonia (21 per cent) fertilizer supplied by Fine Tech Edge Ltd between December 27, 2024, and January 6, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement on Thursday, Kagwe explained that KEBS had collected samples of the fertilizer for testing before approving the contract and confirmed that it met the required standards for Sulphate of Ammonia (21%N) and NPK fertilizers. Following this approval, the supplier delivered 34,100 bags (50kg each) to NCPB.

However, after receiving the shipment, NCPB noticed that the fertilizer had a short shelf life, set to expire on February 28, 2025, as indicated on the packaging.

Recognizing that selling the entire consignment before the expiration date would be challenging, the board promptly informed the supplier and requested fertilizer with a longer shelf life.

Following standard operating procedures, NCPB management issued a sale stoppage order on February 27, 2025.

Subsequently, KEBS seized the fertilizer on March 4, 2025, halting any further movement until its safe destruction.

Since Fine Tech Edge Ltd supplied the fertilizer on a consignment basis, that requires the company to retain ownership until sale, making it responsible for all associated costs and losses.

CS Kagwe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Kenyan farmers receive high-quality agricultural inputs while maintaining public health and environmental safety.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in agriculture, and we will not compromise on quality,” Kagwe stated.

He also encouraged stakeholders in the agricultural and livestock sectors to adopt insurance measures to mitigate such losses, emphasizing that neither the government nor the public would bear any financial burden from the expired consignment.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Kilimo House doubles Miraa prices, promises to expand exports

The committee, in executing its duties, reviews production data, costs, supply, and demand, among other parameters, to advise the sub-sector.

February 15, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe vows to wage a war against Kilimo House cartels

Kagwe expressed confidence in his ability to tackle these challenges, drawing from his experience in the Ministry of Health during President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration,...

January 14, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Govt assures farmers on Subsidy Fertilizer quality

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Long Rains National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja emphasized that each batch of fertilizer...

December 19, 2024

Top stories

Top NCPB Officials Arrested Over Fake Fertilizer Scandal

They are set to be arraigned in court on Thursday, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit a crime.

May 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators query subsidised fertiliser prices amidst depreciating dollar

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga emphasized that the cost of fertilizer ought to be reduced by Sh300 given the depreciating dollar in recent months.

April 12, 2024

AGRICULTURE

All fertilizer on subsidy programme meets standards: Kilimo House

Kilimo House gave the position on Friday following tests conducted by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

April 5, 2024

AGRICULTURE

Kilimo House asks farmers to discontinue fertilizer by KEL Chemicals

Kilimo House said KEBS had instituted legal action against KEL Chemicals for violating standards requirements.

April 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs want answers from Linturi in raging fake fertilizer scandal, summons issued

NAIROBI, Kenya – Members of the National Assembly are intensifying efforts to uncover the truth behind the fake fertilizer scandal by summoning high-ranking officials...

April 4, 2024