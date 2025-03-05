Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s border security boosted with new IOM-donated patrol vehicles

The vehicles handed over to the Border Management Secretariat, are expected to enhance coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities along the country’s borders.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Mar 5—Kenya’s border security operations have received a boost following the donation of three patrol vehicles by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The vehicles, handed over to the Border Management Secretariat (BMS), is expected to enhance coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities along the country’s borders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The flagging off ceremony was presided over by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration(MINA)Raymond Omollo alongside IOM Chief of Mission Sharon Dimanche.

“This handover marks a significant boost to border security operations, enhancing coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities,” MINA said Wednesday.

PS Omollo also serves as the Chairman of the Border Control and Operations Coordinating Committee (BCOCC).

The Interior Ministry disclosed that the collaboration between the two entities has led to notable achievements, including training 395 frontline border officers in partnership with the Kenya School of Government and organizing Kenya’s first-ever National Border Management Conference.

MINA pointed out that the vehicles will be deployed to strengthen border security operations between Nairobi and Nadapal in Turkana County, a key transit route.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt training activist youths who get employment abroad to conform to host country’s systems

CS Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to balance their democratic spirit with the realities of foreign countries.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials of 5 newly appointed envoys

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation with the new envoys. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors in Majengo set police houses, vehicles ablaze after fatal shooting of 17yr-old boy

The demonstrators also burnt two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as the chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Auditor General’s report on Sh100bn expenditure on SHA

Ruto defended the SHA system, emphasizing that the government had implemented it to curb fraudulent claims that had plagued the now-defunct National Health Insurance...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Koskei to lead Sakaja-Wandayi talks as Kenya Power mulls 30% Electricity Price hike to pay county wayleaves charges

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security on March 3, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that, in an effort to...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Auditor General Exposes Sh104B SHA Scandal, Urges Parliament to Act

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Gathungu made it clear that she had fulfilled her constitutional duty by exposing flaws in the tender...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt Unveils Return-to-Work Plan for TUK Staff Amid Ongoing Dispute

"The key areas of discussion, including the return-to-work plan for university staff, increasing student enrollment, improving the organizational structure, and strengthening the overall university...

7 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR Demands Probe Into Rights Violations in Isiolo, Marsabit Security Operation

KNCHR Vice-Chairperson claimed that several police officers have been reportedly using intimidation tactics, including arresting a five-year-old boy to force the father to surrender...

13 hours ago