Kenya’s border security boosted with new IOM-donated patrol vehicles

NAIROBI,Kenya,Mar 5—Kenya’s border security operations have received a boost following the donation of three patrol vehicles by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The vehicles, handed over to the Border Management Secretariat (BMS), is expected to enhance coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities along the country’s borders.

The flagging off ceremony was presided over by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration(MINA)Raymond Omollo alongside IOM Chief of Mission Sharon Dimanche.

“This handover marks a significant boost to border security operations, enhancing coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities,” MINA said Wednesday.

PS Omollo also serves as the Chairman of the Border Control and Operations Coordinating Committee (BCOCC).

The Interior Ministry disclosed that the collaboration between the two entities has led to notable achievements, including training 395 frontline border officers in partnership with the Kenya School of Government and organizing Kenya’s first-ever National Border Management Conference.

MINA pointed out that the vehicles will be deployed to strengthen border security operations between Nairobi and Nadapal in Turkana County, a key transit route.