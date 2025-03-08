Section of Kenyans express mixed reactions over President Ruto-Raila deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7- A section of Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to work together.

A few who spoke to Capital FM News described it as a betrayal as Odinga had been opposing President Ruto for a long time.

“Raila has betrayed us,” Zaituni Njeri, a resident of Nairobi expressed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto on Friday.

She defended her opinion citing that she expects no change because there is no way two people can unite then talk in different voices but rather, they will talk the same thing.

“Raila has betrayed us. He was the one to stand with us in demanding better governance from Ruto but he joined him. Who will now put the government on check?” Zaituni argued.

Apart from her, other Nairobi residents who spoke to Capital FM registered mixed reactions on the deal.

Ivina Otieno from Roysambu had little to no hopes for change following Friday’s MoU stating, “I don’t think this will bring any change, it is just the normal politics to woo us citizens.”

According to her, the agreement was not the first that a ruling government and the opposition has ever signed and they never witness changes but rather the citizens are the ones who continue to battle with the sting of the high cost of living.

A section of the Nairobi residents at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) welcomed the move with great optimism for the aftermath despite some who perceived it as a waste of time and as traditional polytricks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shaph Neil, a resident of Dagoretti said “We hope this will bring a positive change through governance to us citizens.”

“The MoU will benefit the country because Raila came second in the last general elections meaning, he holds a major position in Kenya’s politics. We hope Raila will bring his expertise in the government and help Ruto govern better,” Neil added.

Ruth Njeri, a resident of Embakasi, said the agreement is most welcomed provided that the two principals will work together to bring development and change the economy for the better.

“It is okay provided they will work. As long as we will have developments in our country, we will rally behind them,” she said.

On his part, Vincent Owino from Kasarani expressed that Odinga who according to him has always given the youth hope to fight for their rights, has made the right move citing optimism in the pledged by the MoU to create employment opportunities especially for the youth.

“As youths, we are happy with this because we will get jobs and the cost of living will also come down contrary to how it is at the moment. When the cost of living comes down, it our joy as citizens,” he added.

The agreement signed on Friday is to pursue proposed reforms under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks.

Odinga clarified that the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United Democratic Alliance is not a coalition indicating that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.