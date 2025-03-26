Connect with us

Kenyan police officers are leading a Multi National Support Security in Haiti.

Top stories

Kenyan Police Officer Missing After Gang Ambush in Haiti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 26 – A Kenyan officer deployed under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti remains unaccounted for after gangs ambushed a rescue team in the Artibonite Department, MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka confirmed in a statement.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, at around 4:30 p.m. when a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle on patrol along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route got stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been deliberately dug by gangs.

In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sonde were dispatched to assist in the recovery. However, the operation took a turn when one of the MRAPs also became stuck, while the other suffered a mechanical failure.

“As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an ambush,” Ombaka said.

The officers engaged in a firefight with the attackers. When the gunfire stopped, they discovered that one MSS Kenyan contingent officer was missing.

“As a result of the incident, one MSS Kenyan contingent officer remains unaccounted for. Specialized teams have been deployed to conduct a search and determine his whereabouts,” the MSS spokesperson confirmed.

Officials believe several gang members were injured, with some reported fatalities, though authorities have not provided specific details on casualties. Efforts to secure the area and locate the missing officer are ongoing.

The latest incident underscores the growing security risks facing the Kenyan-led MSS mission in Haiti. On March 18, a senior Kenyan police officer was shot in the head during an operation in the same area and remains in critical condition.

A month earlier, on February 23, Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai was shot and killed in the same region while on duty.

