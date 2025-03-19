Connect with us

Haiti Mission

Kenyan police officer killed in Haiti laid to rest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenyan police officer Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who died while serving in Haiti’s UN-backed multinational mission, has been laid to rest at his family home in Naserian Village, Kajiado East.

The family described Kaetuai as a dedicated officer, a loving husband to Naomi Naneu Tompoi, and a devoted father to his children, Ryan Lemayian and Talia Nashumu.

He was the fourth-born son of Kaetuai ole Salaash and Lamet Kaetuai.

Speaking at his burial on Wednesday, family members eulogized him as a visionary man who served with integrity and discipline, upholding his oath as a police officer even during his mission in Haiti.

His body arrived in the country on March 10, where Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, led a contingent of officers to receive the fallen officer’s remains.

Kaetuai was killed by armed gangs while on duty in Haiti.

The Multinational Security Support Mission confirmed his death in late February, stating that he succumbed to injuries sustained during an operation.

The National Police Service later reported that he was shot by suspected gang members and died from gunshot wounds despite efforts to rush him to the hospital.

Haiti has been grappling with escalating gang violence, with the United Nations reporting 5,601 killings in 2024—1,000 more than the previous year.

The UN also documented 315 lynchings of alleged gang members and 281 suspected summary executions by police.

More than one million Haitians have been displaced due to the crisis, according to the UN migration agency.

The Kenyan-led peacekeeping mission faced temporary uncertainty in February when the US, underPresident Donald Trump’s directive, suspended international funding.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later issued a waiver, allowing the operation to proceed.

