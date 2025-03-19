Connect with us

Kitwai, 26, became the first officer to die in the line of duty under the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS)/Illustration

Kenyan officer injured during security operation in Haiti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – A Kenyan police officer deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) sustained injuries during a security operation in the Kenscoff, Belot area.

MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka confirmed the incident, stating that security forces swiftly evacuated the officer to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital, where doctors are treating him, and he remains in stable condition.

“Today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, a member of the MSS Kenyan contingent was injured while conducting a security operation in Kenscoff, within the Belot area. The officer was promptly evacuated to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition,”Ombaka said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Haitian people and others who have shown support for the injured officer.

“We extend our gratitude to all Haitians of goodwill and others who have expressed their wishes for a swift recovery. We will continue to provide updates through our official social media channels as necessary,” he added.

Ombaka further acknowledged the continued cooperation and support for the MSS mission as it pursues security operations in Haiti.

“I sincerely thank you all for your unwavering support and cooperation as we engage in this decisive phase of operations against criminal elements,” he said.

The incident follows the death of Kenyan officer Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, whom armed gangs killed in the line of duty on February 23, 2025.

Kaetuai’s body was repatriated to Kenya on March 10, 2025.

The police officer was shot during an operation in the Western Artibonite region, 92 kilometers north of Port-au-Prince, where Kenyan officers were engaged in clashes with armed groups.

Kaetuai is set to be buried in Naserian Village, Kaijado County.

