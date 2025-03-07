Kenya, UK to prioritize iconic railway city and climate action projects.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Kenya and The United Kingdom have agreed to prioritize the advancement of key bilateral projects such as the Nairobi Railway City and climate action under the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative.

President William Ruto made the revelation after he held talks with UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan.

“At State House Nairobi, I met British High Commissioner@FCDONeilWigan, and discussed key areas of cooperation, focusing on economic collaboration, technology, innovation, and research. We also explored ways of advancing priority projects, including the Nairobi Railway City and climate action under the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative,” Ruto said.

Nairobi Railway City Project is a Vision 2030 flagship initiative which aims to decongest the existing central business district, improve urban mobility, and provide modern amenities to residents and visitors.

The project, designed by a UK firm, will allow the addition of four more lines for freight services upon completion in 2030. It was commissioned in February 2023.

Upon completion the Nairobi Railway City Project – funded by the UK through a public-private partnership (PPP) valued at 30 billion Shillings – will occupy 425 Acres of prime land on the outskirts of the Nairobi Business District.

The multi-billion shillings initiative will stretch from Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road, and Bunyala Road.

The ongoing construction of a pedestrian tunnel at the junction of Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway will allow people to cross safely to the other side of the highway.

Matatus that have been dropping off and picking up passengers at the Nairobi Railways Station terminus have been relocated to pave way for the Project.