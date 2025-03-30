Kenya, Uganda sign historic MoU to protect Mt Elgon biosphere reserve

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Kenya and Uganda have taken a major step in transboundary conservation efforts with the signing of the Mt. Elgon Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed in Suam, aims to enhance the protection and sustainable management of the 74,000-hectare Mt. Elgon ecosystem, a vital water tower and biodiversity hotspot shared by both nations.

Kenya’s State Department of Forestry described the agreement as a milestone in transboundary conservation, reinforcing the commitment of both countries to safeguarding their shared natural heritage.

“The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in transboundary conservation, setting a precedent for Kenya and Uganda’s ongoing collaboration in safeguarding their natural heritage,” the department stated.

Additionally, the Forestry Department noted that the MoU addresses pressing environmental threats such as deforestation, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict, ensuring the long-term protection of Mt. Elgon’s ecosystem.

To further strengthen conservation efforts, the two countries have declared November 7th as Mt. Elgon Day, a dedicated day to raise awareness and promote conservation initiatives for the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Forestry, Mugambi Gitonga, alongside his counterparts, Wildlife PS Silvya Museiya and Uganda’s PS Doreen Katusime.

Also present were Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Joash Maangi, UNESCO East Africa Executive Director Louise, senior government officials, conservation stakeholders, and representatives from local communities.