Kenya secures Sh 1.8 bn grant from China to upgrade hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Kenya’s healthcare sector is set for a major boost following the signing of a Sh1.8 billion grant agreement between the government and China.

The deal was signed Thursday morning at Treasury Building by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi, and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

Treasury said that the grant will be directed toward upgrading key hospitals across the country, enhancing healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

The beneficiary institutions include Londiani Referral Hospital, Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kilifi Hospital, Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kagia Hospital, and Kaimosi Farmers Training College.

CS Mbadi thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support, noting that the partnership reflects strong bilateral ties between Kenya and China.