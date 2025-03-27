Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Kenya secures Sh 1.8 bn grant from China to upgrade hospitals

The deal was signed at Treasury Building by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi, and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Kenya’s healthcare sector is set for a major boost following the signing of a Sh1.8 billion grant agreement between the government and China.

The deal was signed Thursday morning at Treasury Building by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi, and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Treasury said that the grant will be directed toward upgrading key hospitals across the country, enhancing healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

The beneficiary institutions include Londiani Referral Hospital, Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kilifi Hospital, Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kagia Hospital, and Kaimosi Farmers Training College.

CS Mbadi thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support, noting that the partnership reflects strong bilateral ties between Kenya and China.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China executed four Canadians for drug crimes, says Ottawa

All of them were dual citizens and their identities have been withheld, Canada's foreign minister Mélanie Joly said.

1 week ago

Fifth Estate

Debunking the West’s Misguided Stance on Taiwan’s Future

China’s claim to Taiwan is backed by historical agreements and international recognition. The 1943 Cairo Declaration, signed by China, the US, and the UK,...

March 16, 2025

Fifth Estate

Trump’s Tariffs Aren’t Just About China—Africa and Kenya Will Feel the Impact Too

To mitigate the impact of Trump’s trade policies, Kenya must actively seek alternative economic strategies. Strengthening economic ties with China, the Middle East, and...

March 14, 2025

World

US tech firms feel pinch from China tariffs

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has raised tariffs on all goods imported from China by 20%, and put taxes of 25%...

March 13, 2025

Fifth Estate

A New Chapter in China-Kenya Relations: Building a Future of Shared Prosperity

Over the past two decades, China and Kenya have forged a strategic partnership that extends beyond traditional diplomacy. The footprints of this collaboration are...

March 10, 2025

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

March 9, 2025

World

Graphics: Key figures in China’s 2025 government work report

In 2024, China's GDP reached 134.9 trillion yuan (about $18.77 trillion), with a 5-percent growth rate. High-tech manufacturing saw an 8.9-percent increase, and new...

March 9, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Speaker Wetang’ula seeks China’s support in digitizing legislative processes

The Speaker stated that the technological support would go a long way in improving efficiency, record-keeping, and enhancing public engagement thereby ensuring Parliament effectively...

March 6, 2025