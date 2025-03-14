Kenya Power issues 3-month vacate notice to people occupying its Komarock land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14—Kenya Power has issued a three-month ultimatum to individuals occupying its land in Komarock, Nairobi County, warning that those who fail to comply will face forceful eviction.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, March 13, the company stated that the contested land, identified as LR No. 113044/R Nairobi, remains unlawfully occupied despite a court ruling affirming its ownership.

“You are in unlawful occupation of KPLC land … without express/lawful authority or without any right or license under any law and in violation of the decree issued by the Court in Milimani ELCC No. 1453 of 2007 on 26/09/2024,” the notice reads in part.

Kenya Power has directed the occupants to immediately halt any activities on the land, remove all structures, and clear any crops or livestock within 90 days.

The legal dispute over the Komarock land has been ongoing for years, culminating in a 2024 court ruling that upheld Kenya Power’s ownership.

However, unauthorized settlers have continued to occupy the land, prompting the latest eviction notice.

This comes as President William Ruto, on Friday, ordered a halt to evictions on public land until affected families are provided with alternative housing.

Evictions

Speaking during his recent tour of Nairobi, the head of state emphasized the need for lawful and humane approaches to land disputes.

“There are some Kenyans telling me that there are land problems here,” he remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am announcing that the past practices of arbitrary evictions will not continue. Even if a citizen has settled where they are not supposed to be, we must follow the law and ensure they are given an alternative place so that we move forward as one.”

This directive follows numerous contentious evictions across the country.

In December 2024, residents of Nyama Villa in Kayole faced sudden demolitions that left dozens of families homeless.

The demolitions, executed in the early hours, resulted from a protracted land dispute dating back to 2002 between Muthithi Investments, a real estate firm, and individuals allegedly occupying the land without authorization.

Bulldozers, accompanied by armed police officers, razed homes, catching many residents off guard and leaving them unable to salvage their belongings.

The Kayole Community Justice Centre condemned the nighttime demolitions, emphasizing the need for dignity and proper procedures in such operations.

These incidents have drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, urging the Kenyan government to uphold the rights of indigenous communities and seek sustainable solutions to land disputes.

President Ruto’s recent directive aims to address these concerns by ensuring that any necessary evictions are conducted lawfully and that affected families receive appropriate resettlement options, thereby promoting social harmony and adherence to human rights principles.