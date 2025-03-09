Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power announces planned outage in four Counties on Sunday

Kenya power said that the planned maintenance aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – The Kenya Power Company has announced a scheduled power interruption on Sunday, affecting parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Kisumu, and Tana River counties.

Kenya power said that the planned maintenance aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The interruption is part of network maintenance,” the power utility company announced on Saturday.

According to KPLC, the outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect residents and businesses along Babadogo Road, including Impala, Kiwi Brand, Regal Pharmaceutical, Dawanol, Dogra, Premier Industries, Premier Food, Chandaria, Jubilee Tissue, Police Logistics, Aztec, Razco, Pepsi, and Lysons Maid

In Machakos County, Apex, Athi River Makadara, Mutongoni, Ad Pack, KMC Factory, Star Sheikh, and St. Paul’s are among the areas that will be affected.

In Kisumu, the outage will impact Manyatta Sije, Manyatta Koyango, Sansora Hotel, Kilimani Shopping Centre, Lions High School, and CITAM Church, as well as nearby customers.

In Tana River, residents in Hola Town, Masalani, and Bura will experience the power disruption.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

NPS conducts simulation exercise to test emergency response preparedness

The exercise, organized through the National Disaster Management Unit was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of police and emergency response teams in handling terrorist...

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Warns of Flash Floods as Heavy Rains Hit Several Counties

While urging Kenyans to be alert, department indicated that the rains would intensify on Sunday surpassing 30mm in 24 hours.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy security at Jesus Winner Ministry church ahead of planned GenZ protest

The young protesters, active on social media, have spent the past week rallying behind the hashtag #OccupyJesusWinner on X.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sabata Secondary school to be named after Chebukati

Speaking during Chebukati's burial on Saturday, Ruto said the move will be in memory of the former IEBC Chairperson.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Kamulu Swimming Pool, Parents Demand Justice

The pupils had gathered for their usual swimming fun day when the tragedy occurred.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Deal with Raila not about power sharing: President Ruto

President Ruto said the agreement he and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga signed on Friday is intended to foster unity of purpose to drive...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH to roll out second round of Antimalarial Drugs in Turkana from June

Health PS Mary Muthoni said that Turkana, which has historically experienced seasonal malaria peaks, has seen a shift towards a more stable endemic pattern.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir’s Dela MCA Yussuf reunites with family after missing for six months

Ahmed was allegedly abducted on September 13, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

7 hours ago