Kenya Power announces planned outage in four Counties on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – The Kenya Power Company has announced a scheduled power interruption on Sunday, affecting parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Kisumu, and Tana River counties.

Kenya power said that the planned maintenance aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network.

“The interruption is part of network maintenance,” the power utility company announced on Saturday.

According to KPLC, the outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect residents and businesses along Babadogo Road, including Impala, Kiwi Brand, Regal Pharmaceutical, Dawanol, Dogra, Premier Industries, Premier Food, Chandaria, Jubilee Tissue, Police Logistics, Aztec, Razco, Pepsi, and Lysons Maid

In Machakos County, Apex, Athi River Makadara, Mutongoni, Ad Pack, KMC Factory, Star Sheikh, and St. Paul’s are among the areas that will be affected.

In Kisumu, the outage will impact Manyatta Sije, Manyatta Koyango, Sansora Hotel, Kilimani Shopping Centre, Lions High School, and CITAM Church, as well as nearby customers.

In Tana River, residents in Hola Town, Masalani, and Bura will experience the power disruption.