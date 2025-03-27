Kenya officially recognizes Kosovo as an independent state

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Kenya has officially recognized the Republic of Kosovo as an independent state, paving the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The recognition was announced in a proclamation signed by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday.

In the proclamation, Kenya acknowledged Kosovo’s right to self-determination, noting that the nation declared independence on February 17, 2008 and has since been recognized by more than half of the United Nations member states.

The decision also takes into account the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed that Kosovo’s declaration of independence did not violate international law.

“Cognizant that the International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion on the Question of the Accordance with international law of the unilateral declaration of independence in respect of. Kosovo delivered on 22nd July, 2010 concluded that the declaration of independence on Kosovo adopted on 17th February 2008 did not violate International Law,”Ruto said in part.

Furthermore, the UN General Assembly’s resolution of September 9, 2010, which acknowledged the ICJ’s ruling, played a role in shaping Kenya’s stance.

Kenya also recognized the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, emphasizing its commitment to international law, respect for territorial integrity, and friendly relations among states.

While reaffirming its strong ties with Serbia, Kenya expressed appreciation for the evolving diplomatic landscape between the two nations.

The recognition extends beyond diplomacy, with Kenya confirming it will reciprocally recognize Kosovo’s travel documents and collaborate in various sectors of mutual interest.

Kosovo has been seeking wider international recognition since its independence in 2008.

Kenya’s recognition of Kosovo comes nearly five years after Israel’s in September 2020.