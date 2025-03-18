Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto announced an agreement by the two nations on Tuesday in a joint press conference at State House Nairobi with King Willem-Alexander/PCS

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Netherlands to hold political consultations in Nairobi

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a letter of intent towards critical water infrastructure projects, including investments in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone Water Supply and Sanitation Project and the Sabaki Bulk Water Supply Project in Kilifi County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Kenya and the Netherlands will hold bilateral political consultations on Tuesday to deepen cooperation and define pathways for addressing shared global and regional priorities.

President William Ruto announced an agreement by the two nations on Tuesday in a joint press conference at State House Nairobi with King Willem-Alexander.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He desribed the historic visit by the King and Queen Máxima as a significant step toward strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Kenya deeply values its strong and enduring partnership with the Netherlands—one of our most significant trading partners in Europe, a steadfast development ally, and a key collaborator in our economic transformation,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State highlighted that both countries are aligning efforts in key areas, including sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, water management, and trade.

He noted that Kenya and the Netherlands have signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and a letter of intent to accelerate collaboration in the development of water infrastructure.

“We have signed an MoU that establishes a framework for dialogue on trade and investment between Kenya and the Netherlands, creating a joint trade committee to facilitate and foster bilateral trade and investment,” Ruto stated.

Kenya and Netherlands further signed an MoU for renewed cooperation in agriculture to enhance food security, promote technological exchange, and improve market access.

The two nations also inked a framework boost tourism cooperation, with President Ruto announcing plans to attract more Dutch tourists and investors to Kenya’s tourism sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“His Majesty mentioned to me that maybe it is time for Kenya to send some tourists to the Netherlands,” Ruto added, noting Kenya’s tourism numbers grew from 2 million to 2.4 million over the past year.

Strategic patnerships

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a letter of intent towards critical water infrastructure projects, including investments in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone Water Supply and Sanitation Project and the Sabaki Bulk Water Supply Project in Kilifi County.

“These projects will enhance access to clean and reliable water, a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and economic progress,” Ruto affirmed.

The bilateral political consultations scheduled for Tuesday will focus on regional peace and security, climate change, multilateral engagement, and strategic development partnerships.

King Willem-Alexander praised Kenya’s progress and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to deepening collaboration.

“We work together successfully in many different fields—as trading partners, as partners for security and stability, as investors in sustainable development, and as problem solvers in the food and water sectors,” said the Dutch monarch.

He commended Kenya’s regional leadership and remarkable strides in economic development, democracy, and institution building.

“Kenya is a self-assured nation that is proud of its economic performance, its democracy and institutions, and its constructive and impactful international role.”

The King also noted the Netherlands’ interest in discussing human rights, governance, and accountability, stressing the importance of legal certainty for Kenya’s development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our visit reflects the full breadth of our partnership and the dialogue between us,” he said, adding that their engagements with Kenyan youth, civil society, and the private sector will further cement bilateral ties.

During the state visit, Their Majesties will also participate in the launch of a cold chain corridor from Kenya to Rotterdam, expected to improve the export of perishable goods, reduce transit time, and create jobs.

They will also join a tree-planting exercise to support Kenya’s ambitious goal of growing 15 billion trees by 2032.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Widows Empowerment Program Touch Lives In Homa Bay County

The initiative under the support of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and the leadership of Ayugi Victor strives to uplift widows by providing them...

49 minutes ago

crime

Police probe assault and murder of young woman in Jua Kali

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the incident was reported by three residents of Jua Kali who responded to a distress call after hearing...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Dutch King Willem-Alexander accorded 21-gun salute in formal reception at State House, Nairobi

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are in Kenya for a four-day State visit that will focus on trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH warns private hospitals against SHA boycott, threatens closure

PS Kimtai warned that hospitals refusing to comply could face serious consequences, including denial of registration and shutdowns.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto to Hold Talks with Dutch King as Kenya-Netherlands Ties Strengthen

Accompanying the King and Queen is a delegation of Dutch ministers and business leaders seeking to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic ties. The...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima Arrive in Kenya for State Visit

The King and Queen are accompanied by a delegation of Dutch ministers and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral partnerships.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Emissions from building sector stopped rising for the first time since 2020, UN finds

The Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2024-2025 highlights progress made on related global climate goals and calls for greater ambition on six challenges,...

23 hours ago

Africa

Ruto confers Adesina top State commendation for infrastructure support

The Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart is Kenya’s highest honors, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the nation.

23 hours ago