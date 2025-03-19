Connect with us

Mudavadi also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to tackling climate change, noting ongoing joint projects in environmental conservation/MFA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Netherlands to champion climate action, human rights on global stage

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi underscored the importance of both countries working together in global advocacy efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya and the Netherlands have pledged to strengthen their collaboration on climate action and human rights advocacy during inaugural political consultations held in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The session, held on the sidelines of the State Visit by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, focused on deepening bilateral ties in critical areas such as climate change, human rights, and sustainable development.

Speaking at a press briefing after the consultations, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi underscored the importance of both countries working together in global advocacy efforts.

“We are committed to promoting respect for human rights and advocating for fair development financing for developing nations,” Mudavadi stated following political consultations with Caspar Welderkamp, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

He highlighted that the two countries—both serving concurrently on the United Nations Human Rights Council—have a unique opportunity to collaborate more closely in advancing human rights worldwide.

“Our two countries have a strong track record of advocating for a rules-based international system, and our collaboration in the Human Rights Council will strengthen efforts to protect and promote human rights globally,” he added.

Mudavadi also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to tackling climate change, noting ongoing joint projects in environmental conservation.

“We deeply appreciate the Netherlands’ support for climate adaptation projects in Kenya, particularly in Marsabit, Isiolo, and Garissa counties,” he said.

The two countries agreed to scale up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance climate resilience, with a focus on green growth and climate-smart agriculture.

Mudavadi further revealed that the consultations included discussions on improving global climate financing frameworks.

“We are advocating for a more reformed and inclusive global climate financing system—one that prioritizes the needs of developing countries,” he explained.

Beyond climate and human rights, the consultations also explored ways to boost cooperation in trade and investment.

Both nations expressed commitment to deepening their economic partnership.

Mudavadi noted that Kenya remains the Netherlands’ largest trading partner in East Africa, with Dutch companies showing growing interest in Kenya’s expanding sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, and transport.

