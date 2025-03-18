Kenya, Netherlands sign deals in trade, agriculture and tourism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Kenya and the Netherlands have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, agriculture, and tourism, along with a Letter of Intent on water infrastructure development.

President William Ruto and Dutch King Willem-Alexander jointly announced the agreements on Tuesday, marking what both leaders described as a milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

“As part of our commitment to deepening this cooperation, we have today signed three critical memoranda of understanding and a letter of intent that will translate our discussions into tangible action,” Ruto said after he jointy witnessed the signing of the MoUs at State House, Nairobi.

The MoU on trade and investment establishes a formal framework for structured dialogue, paving the way for the formation of a Joint Trade Committee tasked with facilitating and promoting stronger business relations.

“This will ensure a more structured and dynamic engagement between our business communities, unlocking new opportunities in key sectors, and leveraging the partnership and friendship that already exists between the business communities of our two countries,” Ruto explained.

The second MoU focuses on renewing and strengthening cooperation in agriculture, emphasizing enhancing productivity, promoting sustainability, improving food security, enabling technological exchange, and expanding market access.

Ruto revealed plans to scale the agricultural agreement to the broader East African region.

“It is our intention as Kenya to bring on board the rest of the East African Community as we build a bigger market and include more people,” he stated.

Investment

The third MoU aims to increase Dutch tourist arrivals in Kenya while encouraging more Dutch investments in the tourism sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“His Majesty mentioned to me that maybe it is time for Kenya to also send some tourists to the Netherlands,” Ruto remarked, noting that Kenya’s international tourist arrivals rose from 2 million to 2.4 million in 2024.

Beyond these MoUs, Kenya and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent to support critical water infrastructure projects, including investments in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone Water Supply and Sanitation Project and the Sabaki Bulk Water Supply Project in Kilifi County.

“These projects will enhance access to clean and reliable water, a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and economic progress,” the President noted.

Discussions between the two Heads of Sate also addressed broader themes, including climate action, regional security, women’s empowerment, and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Kenya’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

“We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our bilateral ties. This engagement will deepen diplomatic relations, expand economic opportunities, and foster sustainable partnerships,” Ruto said.

King Willem-Alexander praised Kenya’s progress, particularly in governance, economic growth, and regional leadership.

“Our visit reflects the strong and equal relationship that has developed between our countries across a broad range of areas. We work together successfully in many different fields,” the King stated.

Common interest

The Dutch monarch highlighted the growing partnerships between governments, businesses, NGOs, and private sector actors from both nations.

“This visit shows just how closely our interests are aligned and how strong our ties have become,” King Willem-Alexander added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also emphasized the critical role of Kenya’s youthful population in shaping the country’s future.

“With a population whose average age is 20, your country is fortunate that it can rely on the ideas and energies of millions of young citizens,” he noted.

The King underscored the importance of human rights, governance, and accountability, noting these are central topics during the state visit.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to discuss the concerns that exist in these areas,” he said.

The state visit will also feature engagements with Kenya’s Supreme Court, participation in the Kenya-Dutch Business Forum, and the launch of a cold chain corridor linking Kenya to Rotterdam.

The initiative is expected to revolutionize Kenya’s agricultural exports by reducing transit time, preserving product quality, and creating jobs.

The King’s engagement marked the first official state visit by a Dutch monarch to Kenya, signaling what both leaders described as a renewed commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties.

“We believe in the future of Kenya,” King Willem-Alexander affirmed.