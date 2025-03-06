Connect with us

The protests erupted on March 5, 2025 after demonstrators set police houses ablaze in response to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a police operation/COURTESY

Kenya Editors Guild Condemns Police Brutality on Journalists in Majengo Protests

The incident occurred when police from Shauri Moyo Police Station attacked journalists documenting protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday night during a confrontation between residents and law enforcement.

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 6- The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has condemned police officers for assaulting and obstructing journalists covering protests in Nairobi’s Majengo area, describing the attacks as “primitive.”

In a statement, KEG President Zubeida Kananu called for the immediate arrest of the officers involved, compensation for damaged media equipment and a public apology.

Kananu said the affected journalists included a cameraperson and reporter from NTV, a photographer from Nation, and a reporter from The Star.

“As journalists interviewed residents to piece together what had transpired, police officers—seemingly uncomfortable with the media presence—attacked them with batons, kicks, and slaps. This latest attack is further evidence of the shrinking space for media freedom in Kenya,” she said.

She criticised the police for their continued hostility toward journalists despite multiple engagements aimed at fostering mutual understanding.

“The police either disregard our role or deliberately target, injure, and intimidate journalists. Despite numerous recorded cases, no meaningful action has been taken,” Kananu stated.

KEG has demanded immediate intervention from the Inspector General of Police, including holding the officers accountable.

Meanwhile, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said investigations into the alleged assault are underway, promising that appropriate action will be taken against any officers found culpable.

“The National Police Service maintains a cordial relationship with the media and is committed to safeguarding press freedom and protecting journalists in Kenya. NPS reassures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to have engaged in misconduct,” Nyaga said.

