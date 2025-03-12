Kenya and India apex Courts forge ties to embrace AI-Driven case management and judicial modernization

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – The Supreme Court of Kenya and the Supreme Court of India have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and improving case management systems.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial independence, leveraging technology to modernize judicial systems, and establishing an exchange program for law clerks.

“This visit marks the second engagement between the two apex courts, reinforcing their collaboration in the pursuit of justice and the rule of law, and further strengthening their commitment to advancing judicial diplomacy,” she said.

Wachira further emphasized the mutual dedication of both delegations to embrace technology, enhance public trust, and ensure timely and effective justice while upholding the rule of law.

“As the highest judicial authorities in our respective countries, the Supreme Courts of Kenya and India are committed to learning from each other’s experiences, sharing best practices, and working together to improve access to justice in an increasingly globalized world,” stated the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The two courts also discussed plans to modernize through technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline case management and improve efficiency.

Additionally, the delegations agreed to establish exchange programs for law clerks, share best practices in judicial training, and create shared online courses on mediation and arbitration.

Discussions also covered critical issues such as climate change, environmental disputes, and the exchange of knowledge in governance.

Registrar Wachira concluded by noting that this collaboration marks a significant step toward achieving judicial excellence, ultimately benefiting citizens in both nations and reinforcing their shared values of justice and equity.