Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supreme Court of Kenya/FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya and India apex Courts forge ties to embrace AI-Driven case management and judicial modernization

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial independence, leveraging technology to modernize judicial systems, and establishing an exchange program for law clerks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – The Supreme Court of Kenya and the Supreme Court of India have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and improving case management systems.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial independence, leveraging technology to modernize judicial systems, and establishing an exchange program for law clerks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This visit marks the second engagement between the two apex courts, reinforcing their collaboration in the pursuit of justice and the rule of law, and further strengthening their commitment to advancing judicial diplomacy,” she said.

Wachira further emphasized the mutual dedication of both delegations to embrace technology, enhance public trust, and ensure timely and effective justice while upholding the rule of law.

“As the highest judicial authorities in our respective countries, the Supreme Courts of Kenya and India are committed to learning from each other’s experiences, sharing best practices, and working together to improve access to justice in an increasingly globalized world,” stated the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The two courts also discussed plans to modernize through technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline case management and improve efficiency.

Additionally, the delegations agreed to establish exchange programs for law clerks, share best practices in judicial training, and create shared online courses on mediation and arbitration.

Discussions also covered critical issues such as climate change, environmental disputes, and the exchange of knowledge in governance.

Registrar Wachira concluded by noting that this collaboration marks a significant step toward achieving judicial excellence, ultimately benefiting citizens in both nations and reinforcing their shared values of justice and equity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Ruto’s City Tour Overshadowed by Reports of Muggings, Robberies on Thika Road

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyoro’s second term at helm of budget team in doubt after House bashing

As Ichung’wah moved a motion for the House to hold a special sitting on Friday, he and Junet accused Nyoro of manipulating the budget...

14 hours ago

Girls Empowerment

Cabinet approves National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The key objectives include creating a supportive economic environment for women entrepreneurs, strengthening public-private partnerships and promoting gender-sensitive data collection to inform future interventions.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya advocates for gender-sensitive drug policies at global forum

VIENA, Austria, Mar 11 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to integrating gender-sensitive approaches into drug policies, emphasizing the need for inclusive interventions that...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Refutes Allegations of Bomas of Kenya Sale, Reaffirms Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The State Department for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage on Monday denied claims that the Bomas of Kenya has...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoB says key oversight functions stalled over funding shortfalls

The CoB had budgeted Sh50 million for the development and deployment of the Controller of Budget Management Information System (COBMIS) but received no funding.

16 hours ago

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

IGAD convenes Summit to address South Sudan situation

"IGAD, as the guarantor of the Revitalised Agreement (R-ARCSS), remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue, de-escalating tensions, and securing a peaceful future...

23 hours ago