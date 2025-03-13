Kenya advocates for enhanced substance control at 68th CND in Vienna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VIENNA, Austria, Mar 13 – Saku Member of Parliament Dido Raso who is part of the Kenyan delegation to the 68th Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, has emphasized Kenya’s commitment to addressing the evolving challenges of substance control.

Speaking on behalf of Kenya, Raso highlighted the need for robust international collaboration to tackle the rising misuse of certain substances and called for further evaluation of specific drugs that pose significant public health risks.

“I thank you, Chair, for granting me the floor,” began Hon. Raso. “Kenya appreciates and honors the treaty-mandated role of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) in identifying and conducting research on substances whilst evaluating their impact on human health.”

The MP underscored Kenya’s support for the recommendations outlined in the recent WHO and INCB reports, particularly those addressing substances with adverse effects on public health.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to remaining vigilant and proactive in monitoring substances categorized for surveillance.

“Upon review of the report and in light of their adverse effects, Kenya supports the recommendations and commits to being on alert for all substances categorized for surveillance,” he stated.

Raso also raised concerns about the increasing misuse of certain pharmaceuticals, including Tramadol and Ketamine, which have become prevalent in Kenya and other regions. “While I have the floor, I wish to urge the WHO once again to consider undertaking further evaluation of Tramadol and continue discussions leading to consideration of Ketamine, whose use and misuse are on the rise,” he said.

The MP further highlighted the emerging trend of using veterinary medicines, such as Xylazine, in drug mixtures, a practice that has raised alarm among health authorities. “We have further witnessed the increased use of veterinary medicines such as Xylazine in making drug mixtures. We call on WHO for further review and advice on control measures,” he added.

Raso’s remarks reflect Kenya’s proactive stance in addressing the complex and evolving landscape of substance control. His call for enhanced evaluation and regulation of these substances aligns with global efforts to mitigate the health and social consequences of drug misuse.

The 68th CND, a key forum for international drug policy discussions, has provided a platform for member states to share insights and strategies for tackling drug-related challenges. Hon. Raso’s intervention underscores the importance of evidence-based approaches and international cooperation in ensuring effective substance control.

As the session continues, Kenya’s advocacy for stronger measures against the misuse of Tramadol, Ketamine, and veterinary drugs is expected to contribute to broader discussions on safeguarding public health and strengthening global drug control frameworks.