INJECT Party Leader Morara Kebaso

Kenya

Kebaso threatens to ditch Gachagua-led opposition over tribal politics

Kebaso claims Gachagua’s tribal politics breeds visionless leaders and shields corrupt individuals from accountability.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – INJECT Party Leader Morara Kebaso on Saturday signaled a possible exit from the opposition alliance led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing concerns over “tribal-driven politics.”

Kebaso in a tweet criticized Gachagua’s persistent focus on Mt. Kenya politics, accusing him of pursuing power for the region at the expense of national unity.

With Kebaso’s remarks signaling a simmering rift within the alliance, he questioned its ideological foundation and urged leaders to reflect on their shared values and vision for the country.

“Leaders of opposition should unite. I agree 100 percent. But what is the glue that will hold us together? Do we have shared values? Are we uniting to replace the problem with another problem?” Kebaso posed in his post.

Kebaso, who has been associating with Gachagua and other leaders such as Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua, and DAP-Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa, underscored that ethnic-driven leadership is not the path to meaningful change in Kenya.

“Kenyan politics is tribal. YES WE KNOW THAT. That is why we want to change it,” he wrote.

Given Kenya’s long history of tribal-centered politics, Kebaso argued that this approach produces leaders without vision and allows individuals to evade accountability for corruption under the guise of tribal protection.

“Because the tribal process sows hate and division. We can change it. We must change it,’ he said.

The self-proclaimed Gen Z leader, who gained prominence by publicly criticizing President William Ruto’s government for its development record through social media videos exposing unfulfilled projects, declared that the Gen Z demographic will play a major role in determining the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

“The GenZs have more than 10 million TRIBELESS votes. Keep laughing at us and mocking us. We look like dreamers. WATCH THIS DREAM,” Kebaso declared.

Gachagua made history as Kenya’s first Deputy President to be impeached on October 2024, following allegations by Members of Parliament accusing him of promoting tribal politics — claims he denied but which ultimately led to his removal from office.

