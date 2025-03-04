Connect with us

Karua leads inaugural meeting of key opposition figures amid growing speculation of political alliance

“This morning The Peoples Liberation Party Leader. Martha Karua assumed her role as our Convener as she brought us together to continue the work of liberating this country from the shackles of bad governance and corruption.,” Ex-DP Gachagua said after the meeting.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – Peoples Liberation Party leader Martha Karua on Tuesday convened the first meeting of opposition leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, amid growing speculation that they are forming a political alliance to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on her social media platform, Karua, who rebranded her party last week, expressed that the seven leaders demonstrated a shared ‘commitment to unite for the common goal of liberation.’

The meeting which was held at a Nairobi hotel also brought together Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) Eugene Wamalwa, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and activist Kebaso Morara.

Former Deputy President Gachagua praised Karua for bringing the leaders together to continue the mission of freeing Kenyans from the grip of bad governance and corruption.

“As a team we understand where Kenyans want us to go and why, and what we need to do to get there. We are also quite clear on what our primary focus is, on the journey to get where we are going as a country,” Gachagua said.

Wamalwa and Onyonka stated that the alliance is open to new ideas that will help propel the country forward.

