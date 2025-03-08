Kalonzo, Wamalwa describe Ruto-Raila deal as a betrayal to Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has described the cooperation agreement between President Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as a betrayal to Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday at Uhuru Park, Kalonzo said Odinga betrayed the Kenyan people who died during the GenZ protests on the high cost of living, governance problems and high taxes.

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila’s support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

“Nothing will come out KICC other than betrayal of Kenyan people if there’s no formula on the so agreement showing Kenyans are going to be compensate their families and the lose of lives because I’d police brutality,” Kalonzo said.

Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments stating that the current opposition will remain true to the Kenyans cries and pleas and will not be enticed by government positions.

“We chose to stand with the Gen Zs, the people of Kenya and we the opposition today want to say that we have chose deliberately and with clear minda where we stand from today, ” said Wamalwa.

President Ruto and Odinga inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, committing and resolving to collaborate and co-operate with each other to conduct broad -based consultations on key issues.