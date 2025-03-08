Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo, Wamalwa describe Ruto-Raila deal as a betrayal to Kenyans

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila’s support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has described the cooperation agreement between President Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as a betrayal to Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday at Uhuru Park, Kalonzo said Odinga betrayed the Kenyan people who died during the GenZ protests on the high cost of living, governance problems and high taxes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila’s support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

“Nothing will come out KICC other than betrayal of Kenyan people if there’s no formula on the so agreement showing Kenyans are going to be compensate their families and the lose of lives because I’d police brutality,” Kalonzo said.

Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments stating that the current opposition will remain true to the Kenyans cries and pleas and will not be enticed by government positions.

“We chose to stand with the Gen Zs, the people of Kenya and we the opposition today want to say that we have chose deliberately and with clear minda where we stand from today, ” said Wamalwa.

President Ruto and Odinga inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, committing and resolving to collaborate and co-operate with each other to conduct broad -based consultations on key issues.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Efforts underway to unclog rivers, build dykes in Kisumu to mitigate flooding

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott's partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says UDA-ODM pact not a coalition

Raila indicated that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

21 hours ago