Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kalonzo Raises Red Flag Over IEBC Reconstitution

Kalonzo disclosed that he had written to Raila, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in selecting IEBC commissioners.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over the transparency and fairness in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), following the recent pact between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. 

During an event in Kiambu County, Kalonzo disclosed that he had written to Odinga, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in selecting IEBC commissioners.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I thought Raila would be on my side throughout, but now I have written to him because we must put things straight so that we cannot have confusion,” Musyoka said.

He expressed apprehension that the Ruto-Odinga agreement might adversely affect the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, particularly the reconstitution of the IEBC. 

“We are waiting for the opportune time, the panel selecting the commissioners must nominate people evenly. When we were deliberating on the NADCO report with Kikuyu MP, I called for consultation and concurrence,” Musyoka noted.

The Wiper Leader also highlighted his expectation of Odinga’s support in ensuring transparency, adding that he had communicated his concerns formally to prevent potential confusion. 

“As a country, we have reached a level where nobody, particularly those in leadership, does not know where Kenya is headed. But for us, we are a loyal people’s opposition,” Kalonzo declared.

The reconstitution of the IEBC has been a focal point in the NADCO discussions, with both government and opposition figures pushing for urgency.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah noted that addressing the IEBC’s reformation is a priority, while Kalonzo emphasized that electoral justice, encompassing the audit of the 2022 presidential election, should take precedence. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NADCO report, which outlines recommendations for electoral reforms, has encountered challenges, including legal obstacles.

The High Court in Kiambu suspended its implementation after a petitioner raised concerns about its contents, leading to accusations from Kalonzo that the Kenya Kwanza administration is attempting to derail the report’s actualization. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt announces plans to set up administrative units across the country

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, says the Ministry is developing a policy to guide the establishment of such administrative units.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 students at Ramba High School in Siaya have died in a pit latrine tragedy

The deceased were part of the other students who were caught up in the mishap.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya Cautions Against Maligning Kenya’s Global Image on Social Media

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Unilever Commemorates World Oral Health Day 2025 by reaching 230,000 students across Kenya

The initiative spanned 230 schools across Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Central, and Lake regions, equipping over 230,000 students with essential knowledge about oral health.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Ex-CAS Mwangangi among 12 candidates shortlisted for SHA CEO post

Among the shortlisted candidates is Mercy Mwangangi, a former Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

21 hours ago

Kenya

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA extends registration deadline for grassroots elections

Initially set to close on March 21, the registration deadline has now been extended to March 26, midnight.​

23 hours ago

Top stories

Tuju Accuses CJ Koome and Supreme Court of bias in Scathing Open Letter

The letter, dated March 21, 2025, comes at a time when tensions are high, with calls mounting for the removal of the Supreme Court...

23 hours ago