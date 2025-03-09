Kalonzo Decries Rising Betrayal in Politics and Society

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lamented the growing trend of betrayal in the country, warning that it is shaking the very foundations of society.

Speaking at Christian Foundation Fellowship Church in Nairobi, Musyoka noted that acts of treachery were becoming increasingly common, from family relationships to the national political arena.

“There is betrayal all over, brother betraying brother, but very interesting betrayal is that of politicians.Please pray for them, and I am one of them. I don’t like the word politician, I would rather be a leader, but this lot in politics, I think we should all be gotten hold of, taken to Uhuru Park and repent together with the nation,” Kalonzo said.

He urged church leaders to pray for politicians, acknowledging that the political class was deeply entrenched in deceit.

His remarks come days after Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) formalized a political cooperation framework.

Musyoka criticized the move, accusing Raila of betraying Kenyans who lost their lives during the 2023 and 2024 protests against the high cost of living, punitive taxes, and governance issues.

“If there is no formula at KICC today showing how Kenyans are going to compensate their families and the loss of lives because of police brutality, then nothing will come out of KICC other than betrayal of the Kenyan people,” he stated.

Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments and accused Odinga of abandoning his opposition role to align with the government. He warned that history would judge Odinga harshly for his decision.

The two maintained that even with Raila’s support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

The opposition stated that they will remain true to the Kenyans cries and pleas and will not be enticed by government positions.

“We chose to stand with the Gen Zs, the people of Kenya and we the opposition today want to say that we have chose deliberately and with clear minda where we stand from today, ”said Wamalwa.

President Ruto and Odinga inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, committing and resolving to collaborate and co-operate with each other to conduct broad -based consultations on key issues.