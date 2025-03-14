Kakuzi to Provide Free Fruit Maturity Testing for Smallholder Farmers as Hass Avocado Season Begins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Listed agribusiness and superfoods producer Kakuzi PLC has opened a window for free Hass avocado varieties maturity testing at its Murang’a county Packhouse commencing Monday next week.

In a recent notice dated 3rd March 2025, the Agriculture and Food Authority-Horticultural Crops Directorate (AFA-HCD) said the harvesting of avocado (Hass variety) for export by sea shipment will come into force with effect from 17th March 2025.

Following the opening of the 2024/2025 avocado export season, for the fourth year running, Kakuzi will provide free maturity testing services to smallholder farmers wishing to export their produce as part of the national quality assurance strategy.

The free maturity testing services offer, targeting smallholder avocado farmers around Mt Kenya region and beyond, he said will be available at the FSSC 22000 Food Safety Management Systems certified Kakuzi Avocado Processing and Packhouse facility located near Makuyu town, along the Nairobi-Nyeri highway.

Speaking when he welcomed the AFA-HCD directives, Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers said the firm will provide free testing services at its laboratories to ensure that Kenya’s reputation as a quality avocado exporter is maintained.

“The export of immature fruit for whatever reason can be disastrous to our national positioning. To mitigate this risk, Kakuzi continues to invest its resources to support smallholder farmers through several initiatives, including fruit testing to ensure compliance with global quality standards,” Mr Flowers said.

He added, “The avocado export market is currently suffering from logistical challenges due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and we have to work extra hard to clear barriers within our control. For this reason, we call upon smallholder farmers to take advantage of the free maturity testing services at Kakuzi before harvesting and packing their fruit for export.”

In its directive, AFA has reiterated that all avocado export produce will be subject to inspection by AFA-HCD inspectors. Exporters will also be required to apply for inspection at least three days prior to shipment.

“Exporters or their agents found transporting avocado without crates or on open pick-up trucks or Probox vehicles, contrary to provisions of the Horticulture Regulations, shall be penalized. All avocado dealers should take full responsibility of production and post-harvest handling processes to guarantee compliance to regulatory and market requirements,” the Director General of AFA-HCD stressed.

The Agriculture and Food Authority-Horticultural Crops Directorate (AFA-HCD) is mandated to develop, regulate and promote the horticulture industry. The Directorate enforces horticulture sector regulations to ensure quality and safe produce is marketed locally and internationally. This includes ensuring that mature avocado is harvested and exported to sustain and grow Kenya’s international markets and minimize interruption of the crop cycle, occasioned by harvesting immature fruits and reduction of projected volumes in subsequent harvests.