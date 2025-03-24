Connect with us

Kahiga and Muturi no-show as Ruto meets Mt. Kenya Leaders ahead of hyped development tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya MAR 24 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi were the notable absentees during a consultative meeting that President William Ruto hosted with a section of Central Kenya Governors and other leaders ahead of his highly anticipated development tour of the Mount Kenya region.

In a statement released after the meeting held at State House, Nairobi, Ruto explained that the discussions centered on accelerating Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda and driving inclusive growth across the Mt. Kenya region.

“We are aligning National and county governments’ priorities to accelerate our development agenda, effectively address the needs of our people, and drive inclusive growth,” the Head of State said on a social media post.

Governors who attended the meeting include: Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kimani wa Matangi (Kiambu), Irungu Kangata (Murang’a), Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua) and Isaac Mutuma (Meru).

The were joined by Cabinet Secretaries; Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism). They were also joined by PSs from the region.

“We discussed the key programmes and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation,” said the President.

Speaking in Kiambu on Saturday, Muturi stated that he would only accompany President Ruto if the visit directly related to his ministerial duties.

This will be the President Ruto’s first tour of the Mt. Kenya region since the impeachment of former deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua has, since been launching attacks at his former boss, accusing President Ruto of betraying him and the region at large.

