Kagwe warns Tea Producers of de-registration for tea hawking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned all tea producers in Kenya, that the risk de-registration by the Tea Board of Kenya if found involved in tea hawking at the Tea Trade Center.

He made the statement on Thursday following discussions with leaders from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA), Independent Tea Producers (ITP), tea traders, and the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA).

Kagwe emphasized that all tea producers must comply with the established standards for minimum green leaf quality in Kenya.

“In this regard, the Ministry will publish the green leaf quality standard for all tea producers in Kenya, and the Tea Board of Kenya will de-register any stakeholders involved in tea hawking,” he said.

He further noted that efforts would be intensified to improve the quality of Kenya’s tea, as quality directly impacts pricing.

“All tea producers must implement targeted quality improvement strategies to enhance the quality of tea produced in Kenya, as tea prices are determined by its quality,” Kagwe explained.

The CS also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting key tea industry players in accessing emerging markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The Government will explore diplomatic avenues to address market access challenges for Kenya in the Iranian and Sudanese markets,” he added.

Kagwe also mentioned that the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) would work toward opening the tea auction system to global tea buyers and consumers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, the creation of a Common Tea Market Development Fund will help enhance marketing efforts for Kenyan tea, supported by a proposed tea levy.

Stakeholders are urged to prioritize ethical business practices, transparency, and good governance to increase farmers’ returns.