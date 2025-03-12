Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JOOTRH CEO Dr Lesiyampe joins staff in celebrations of its elevation to a state corporation/CFM

Capital Health

Kisumu’s JOOTRH Hospital leadership welcomes elevation by Cabinet to State Corporation

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, on Wednesday said the elevation will enable the hospital to expand its scope and offer quality medical services to Kenyans from all walks of life.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 12 — The management of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has hailed the Cabinet’s decision to elevate the facility to a state corporation.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, on Wednesday said the elevation will enable the hospital to expand its scope and offer quality medical services to Kenyans from all walks of life.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Lesiyampe noted the facility stands to benefit immensely from government support, positioning it as a world-class health institution.

“Once we become a state corporation, we look forward to receiving government support, particularly in equipping this hospital,” he said.

He noted that cancer patients in the region will benefit, as they will no longer have to seek medical services far away.

“In the management of cancer, we will not only receive support from the government but also from other stakeholders, enabling us to offer radiotherapy in Kisumu,” he added.

Addressing the press in Kisumu after leading staff in a thanksgiving event following the Cabinet’s decision, the CEO assured Kenyans that the facility would continue to provide impeccable and seamless services.

He announced that several steps need finalization before the implementation of the new status.

“There are going to be legal instruments to be signed, one of them being a notice to be signed by President William Ruto,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Lesiyampe highlighted the need to review the facility’s resource envelope, human resources, and equipment before the rollout.

National referral facility

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Ruto on Tuesday at State House in Nairobi, approved the hospital’s elevation to a national teaching and referral facility and its establishment as a state corporation.

The elevation came months after it officially transitioned from a government department to a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency (SAGA).

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o also welcomed the development and expressed his sincere gratitude to President Ruto.

“With its new status, JOOTRH will receive adequate resources to continue expanding its service delivery in the Lake Region and beyond,” he said.

He went on to commend the hospital’s CEO, the Board of Management, and staff for their dedication in implementing various healthcare reforms, which have significantly improved service delivery.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Ruto promises HELB disbursements by the end of the week

Ruto made the announcement in the wake of recent protests by university students over delayed HELB disbursements.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atandi takes Budget Committee chairmanship as Nyoro declines to contest

Atandi praised the broad-based government arrangement, crediting it for making his ascension to the influential role possible.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula stresses accountability as MPs slated to elect new House Committees leadership

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula emphasized that committees are the engine of parliamentary work and stated that Members who demonstrate dedication, competence, and accountability...

7 hours ago

crime

Ruto’s City Tour Overshadowed by Reports of Muggings, Robberies on Thika Road

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says stance on Ruto taxes unchanged as he defends pact with UDA

Odinga insisted his political stance on Ruto's tax policies remains unchanged despite forging an alliance with the President.

21 hours ago

Girls Empowerment

Cabinet approves National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The key objectives include creating a supportive economic environment for women entrepreneurs, strengthening public-private partnerships and promoting gender-sensitive data collection to inform future interventions.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Refutes Allegations of Bomas of Kenya Sale, Reaffirms Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The State Department for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage on Monday denied claims that the Bomas of Kenya has...

23 hours ago

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

24 hours ago