Kisumu’s JOOTRH Hospital leadership welcomes elevation by Cabinet to State Corporation

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 12 — The management of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has hailed the Cabinet’s decision to elevate the facility to a state corporation.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, on Wednesday said the elevation will enable the hospital to expand its scope and offer quality medical services to Kenyans from all walks of life.

Dr. Lesiyampe noted the facility stands to benefit immensely from government support, positioning it as a world-class health institution.

“Once we become a state corporation, we look forward to receiving government support, particularly in equipping this hospital,” he said.

He noted that cancer patients in the region will benefit, as they will no longer have to seek medical services far away.

“In the management of cancer, we will not only receive support from the government but also from other stakeholders, enabling us to offer radiotherapy in Kisumu,” he added.

Addressing the press in Kisumu after leading staff in a thanksgiving event following the Cabinet’s decision, the CEO assured Kenyans that the facility would continue to provide impeccable and seamless services.

He announced that several steps need finalization before the implementation of the new status.

“There are going to be legal instruments to be signed, one of them being a notice to be signed by President William Ruto,” he explained.

Dr. Lesiyampe highlighted the need to review the facility’s resource envelope, human resources, and equipment before the rollout.

National referral facility

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Ruto on Tuesday at State House in Nairobi, approved the hospital’s elevation to a national teaching and referral facility and its establishment as a state corporation.

The elevation came months after it officially transitioned from a government department to a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency (SAGA).

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o also welcomed the development and expressed his sincere gratitude to President Ruto.

“With its new status, JOOTRH will receive adequate resources to continue expanding its service delivery in the Lake Region and beyond,” he said.

He went on to commend the hospital’s CEO, the Board of Management, and staff for their dedication in implementing various healthcare reforms, which have significantly improved service delivery.