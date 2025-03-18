Connect with us

Jogoo road stretch/Courtesy

Kenya

Jogoo road paralysed as Traders protest Uhuru market demolition

Uhuru Market has faced repeated demolition threats, largely driven by disputes with private developers claiming ownership of the land.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Traffic along Nairobi’s busy Jogoo Road came to a standstill on Tuesday as traders protested against the planned demolition of Uhuru Market.

The agitated traders set tires ablaze near the Likoni Road junction, blocking access to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes, resulting in a major traffic snarl-up.

In 2021, a Nairobi court issued a temporary order blocking a private developer from taking control of the market land amid ownership wrangles.

Despite mounting concerns, no official government notice has confirmed the planned demolition.

